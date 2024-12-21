If you’re a part of the home lab community, you may have noticed that a majority of the OS designed for server tasks have Linux roots. Considering the more secure nature, massive development-oriented packages, and huge community support for Linux, it’s no wonder that Windows isn’t the platform of choice for most DIY lovers and home server enthusiasts.

While I’m inclined to agree with the general sentiment that Proxmox, XCP-ng, and other Linux-based platforms are better for hardcore tinkering, I must admit that Windows 11 has a couple of noteworthy features that make it surprisingly decent for your experimentation server.

4 Beginner-friendly GUI environment

With RDP built into it for your remote desktop needs

Virtualization platforms typically ship with a dedicated web UI, where you can deploy virtual guests, tinker with different settings, create backups, and perform other server-side operations. While platforms like Proxmox and Harvester offer relatively simple interfaces, you might have some trouble getting accustomed to them if you're a complete beginner.

A full-fledged desktop OS like Windows 11 is a better option if you’re in the early days of your DIY journey, as you can build all your projects inside a familiar GUI. Better yet, Windows 11 Pro supports Remote Desktop Protocol, which works incredibly well when you want to access the server from other devices over your home network.

3 Higher RAM limit and support for dual-CPU setups

At least, compared to Windows 11 Home