Windows OS vs macOS — the never-ending battle that's been going on for decades with passionate advocates on both sides trying to prove their client is superior. But, if we think rationally, is macOS really superior to Windows? Well, in some cases, probably yes, like in sleek design or a seamless ecosystem, battery life, build quality, and more, but Windows continues to be a preferred choice for millions of users. And gone are the days when it was majorly due to affordability. The modern Windows OS offers many advantages, making it a better option for most users.

Let's discuss some key reasons why Windows remains the top choice for everyday users, professionals, and gamers alike.

6 Better customization and upgradability

Windows lets you make your PC truly yours