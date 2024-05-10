You'll have noticed most network-attached storage (NAS) enclosure brands use their in-house developed operating system, usually atop Linux. A Linux distribution, Unraid, TrueNAS, Open Media Vault, or some other OS is recommended when building your own NAS from scratch. Windows is never factored in, but why? I'll run through some reasons that will make you consider alternatives to the popular PC OS.

1 Windows isn't a lightweight OS

Windows hasn't been a lightweight operating system for decades and Windows 11 is no exception. There are some modifications of Windows 11 available, such as Tiny11, but even these don't fully address the issue. Over the years, Microsoft has loaded the OS with countless apps and services, many of which are not used and this is exacerbated with NAS or server use when even fewer services are relied upon. Not only does this additonal bloat affect system performance, but Windows doesn't have many of the features and functions we'd want to use with a NAS.

For system requirements, Windows 11 requires a processor with a clock speed of at least 1 GHz, which shouldn't be an issue with a DIY NAS build. RAM is heavy with 4 GB set as the minimum, though TrueNAS does have some hefty requirements of its own the OS fully caters to NAS with all the necessary functions. With Windows, you'll need more system resources with all the additional services that need to run to bring it up to par with some of the aforementioned NAS operating systems.

2 Windows is expensive

Microsoft requires you to pay for a license to fully utilize Windows and while you don't technically need one to run the OS as a NAS, I'm still adding it in as a reason to avoid Windows for NAS use. If you weren't aware, it is possible to run Windows without paying for the license. Simply download the ISO file from Microsoft, install Windows 11, and you're good to go. There are minor limitations of an unlicensed copy of Windows, but the major concern is the potential omission of security patches, which isn't a good idea for storing lots of data and running services.

To avoid Microsoft cutting updates down the line for those running unlicensed Windows for years, I'd always recommend using either a fully licensed copy or an alternative OS.

3 Windows can be less secure

Being the most popular operating system, Windows is the target of most attacks. It's not that Windows itself is less secure than Linux, but when your system has a chance to deal with countless attacks on a regular basis, there is a higher probability a vulnerability will be found before Microsoft has the opportunity to identify the issue, work on a fix, and release a Windows update (which may require a system reboot). Linux and other operating systems often have better security measures.

A NAS will be used to store lots of data and be located on the LAN with devices connected. It's best to shield yourself against potential malware and ransomware by using the most secure software for your server, locking it down, and only allowing those with access to connect to the system.

4 Windows isn't designed for servers

The consumer version of Windows isn't designed for running on a server. There are some limitations you will have to work around, such as the SMB cap of 20. If you have more than 20 people wanting to access data stored on the NAS, you'll have bottleneck issues. The OS also doesn't have access to many of the more fundamental features and functions offered by many NAS operating systems, such as a DHCP server. Windows Server can be used for managing server-grade hardware, but this is considerably more expensive.

5 Windows doesn't have great remote management

The OS doesn't have a web UI for easier management when not physically located near the system. If you enjoy using a mobile app or browser to manage your NAS, storing everything within Windows won't be a good choice as it's locked down and requires solutions such as TeamViewer. Prebuilt enclosures have excellent OS interfaces that require nothing more than a browser tab. Mobile apps are also great for quickly checking the status and even performing actions when on the move.

6 Windows doesn't play well with more storage drives

Using a couple of local drives with Windows to store games, documents, media, and the OS itself is handled well by the system but it will struggle with more drives connected to the NAS. Setting up RAID-supported storage pools, running multiple apps within a docker container (requires Windows Pro), and other tasks can prove challenging. Running Windows 11 on a NAS device is something Microsoft didn't design the OS for, which means we'll be adding a lot of software to the installation to get it to work properly.

7 Windows will do what it wants, not what you want

Is Microsoft forcing out automatic updates? System reboot. You can stop Windows automatically rebooting your machine in certain scenarios, but the OS isn't designed to run without rebooting here and there. This can also cause problems when using an account to log into Windows as only a handful of services will start at the login screen, including remote management apps.

8 NTFS isn't as good as ZFS or BTRFS

Windows uses the NTFS file system, which is good enough for storing data but it falls short when compared to ZFS or BTRFS when comparing features and data protections. For starters, NTFS nor Windows has no built-in RAID support. It is possible to enable RAID 1, which mirrors a drive and backs everything up on a second drive within a storage pool, but to use other RAID types, you will need to have a physical RAID controller, which can be purchased as a PCI card with SATA ports for SSDs or HDDs.

Can you use Windows 11 for a NAS?

You can run Windows 11 as a NAS for the home or office, but I recommend against doing so. The limitations, especially for working with larger data and more users can be easily addressed using an OS designed for such deployments. Using TrueNAS, Open Media Vault, Unraid or some other OS also allows you to learn a new system and create a powerful NAS that meets all your requirements with fewer system resources reserved by the OS for background tasks and services.