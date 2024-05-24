Key Takeaways You can still install Windows XP on a virtual machine, but it's outdated and insecure now.

Windows XP lacks modern security features found in newer operating systems like Windows 11.

Users face compatibility issues with newer software and security tools when using Windows XP.

In the annals of computing history, there are few operating systems that have achieved the iconic status of Windows XP. Released in 2001 as a successor to Windows ME and Windows 2000, it quickly became a beloved staple in homes and businesses around the globe. However, despite its fondly remembered interface and groundbreaking features for its time, Windows XP is now woefully insecure. For those of us with a keen interest in the evolution of operating systems, understanding why XP has become a digital relic is as fascinating as it is essential.

If you want to install Windows XP, you actually still can these days and try it out on a virtual machine. We don't recommend it though, as it's more a step into a digital museum than it is a usable operating system these days. There are still plenty of programs that only run on Windows XP, which is why you'll see hospitals and older companies still employing systems making use of it.

Windows XP is completely end-of-life

The first nail in the coffin for Windows XP's security came on April 8, 2014. This was the day Microsoft officially ended mainstream support for the OS. In other words, this meant no more security updates, no more patches of any kind, and no more technical support from Microsoft. Without these critical updates, any vulnerabilities discovered after this date remain unpatched.

Because of this, there are unofficial patches and changes that you can make to Windows XP, and Microsoft released an unprecedented update in the wake of WannaCry and another bug before it was exploited in the wild. For all intents and purposes, though, Windows XP simply does not receive updates anymore, making any exploits that are found for it all the less likely to be patched and fixed.

A product of a bygone era

Windows XP is built on completely different security paradigms than modern security

Windows XP was built during an entirely different era. The operating system’s architecture reflects the security paradigms of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Since then, the field of cybersecurity has grown and changed by leaps and bounds. Modern operating systems boast features like advanced memory protection, secure boot, and sophisticated encryption protocols – all areas where XP is sorely lacking.

Windows XP simply lacks a ton of security features that make newer versions of Windows safer. In fact, Windows 11 already has a few new features that theoretically make the system safer than Windows 10, and we're talking about 20 years of changes between Windows 11 and Windows XP.

For example, most operating systems use techniques such as Address Space Layout Randomization (ASLR) and Data Execution Prevention (DEP) to protect against memory-based attacks. ASLR randomizes the memory addresses used by system and application processes, making it harder for attackers to predict where their malicious code will be executed. DEP, on the other hand, prevents code from running in areas of memory that are intended to store data, further thwarting attempts to exploit vulnerabilities. Windows XP never had ASLR, and DEP was only added in SP2.

To go a step further, features like Secure Boot, added with Windows 8 in 2011, ensures that only trusted software that has been verified by the system’s firmware is allowed to run during the boot process. This is something else noticeably absent from Windows XP.

Compatibility issues with newer versions of software

Users are forced to use older versions of software

One of the biggest issues with Windows XP is its incompatibility with most standard security solutions. Modern antivirus and anti-malware programs are designed to work with the latest operating systems, incorporating advanced detection algorithms, and real-time scanning, and doing all of this while using operating system features that are only available in newer versions.

However, because Windows XP lacks the necessary infrastructure, support, and APIs, many of these cutting-edge security tools are no longer compatible. Users still on XP are forced to rely on outdated security software that can’t effectively protect against new types of malware and exploits, leaving their systems highly vulnerable. Plus, they have to use older versions of popular applications more often than not to even run them, making it so that they may be using older programs that are vulnerable to attack, too.

Windows XP is incredibly insecure, and that's not the only problem with it either

Air-gapping it is the only way to ensure its security

Even without the security implications of using Windows XP, as time goes on, it's simply a harder operating system to use. Devices that need proprietary drivers to make them work won't work on older operating systems like XP, and the security implications themselves of older software needing older operating systems is something that can't go amiss.

As an example, when the UK's NHS was hacked thanks to WannaCry, there were many machines still running Windows XP. This wasn't the whole story though; many MRI machines and other devices have partner software that only runs on Windows XP and was never updated, or require significantly more changes than just an OS upgrade. It's a perfect storm that can only be mitigated by keeping those machines entirely air-gapped, meaning not connected to any network.

Saying Windows XP is insecure is an obvious statement, but the reasons behind it are the most interesting. There's not just one singular reasoning that makes that statement true, rather a whole host of reasons why. There are obviously reasons why it's necessary to run it too that we outlined, so don't baulk at the presence of Windows XP on a machine immediately; ask yourself why it's there in the first place.