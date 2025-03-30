Using a single board computer (SBC) can be a viable choice for network-attached storage (NAS). It's compact, sips power compared to desktop-class hardware, and can be relatively affordable over purchasing a turnkey NAS server. Not all SBCs are built the same, however. They'll have an Arm, RISC-V, or x86 processor, and while you could technically build a NAS with any CPU, so long as you can attach storage and allow for remote connections, I'll round up some reasons why you should use one with an x86 CPU.

A Radxa X4 placed next to a Raspberry Pi 5
Related
Arm vs. x86 SBCs: Which one's better for your DIY projects?

Arm-based systems may dominate the SBC landscape, but x86 devices could bring about a change in the regime

2

4 Superior OS choice

Unraid and TrueNAS