PC gaming enthusiasts love pushing their hardware to the limits to get the best possible performance while gaming. Ever since the first bunch of PCIe 5.0 SSDs hit the market in early 2023, it has been a hot topic of discussion among new PC builders. With modern CPUs and motherboards from both AMD and Intel supporting the PCIe 5.0 standard, getting these faster NVMe SSDs seems to make more sense.

Manufacturers claim PCIe 5.0 SSDs are twice as fast as their PCIe 4.0 counterparts, but does that really mean you'll notice these performance improvements in the real world? As someone who has chased cutting-edge PC hardware for years, I'd say not quite. So, before you rush to upgrade your existing NVMe SSD, take a look at the points below to see if a PCIe 5.0 SSD is actually worth your hard-earned money.

3 Too expensive for diminishing returns

Why pay more for performance you won't notice?

Yes, PCIe 5.0 SSDs indeed boast blazing-fast transfer speeds of up to 14,000MB/s, which is theoretically twice that of the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs. There's no doubt that you'll see these impressive numbers in benchmarks, but what's the point if they don't translate into real-world performance across most everyday tasks? You'll struggle to distinguish a PCIe 5.0 SSD from a high-quality PCIe 4.0 drive outside of specialized workloads.

You can get a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD today for around $60-70, but you'll struggle to snag a PCIe 5.0 SSD for under $120. So, what's the point of paying twice the price for performance you won't notice while gaming? I get that manufacturers always charge a premium for cutting-edge hardware, but PCIe 5.0 SSDs have been around for over two years. When a PCIe 3.0 SSD doesn't bottleneck a gaming PC, there's no need to splurge your money on these faster SSDs just yet unless you still have a SATA SSD.

2 Cooling concerns

Do you really want an SSD that runs hotter?