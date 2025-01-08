The rise in work-from-home arrangements has increased the number of people with multiple computers at home, introducing new inefficiencies. When a computer is used in an enterprise setting, someone else pays the power bill, so it tends to be on all the time. If you turn your computer off at night to save power when you're at home, you have to spend time in the morning turning things on again before you can work.

It's a classic first-world problem, to be sure, but it's still annoying. But if you've got your computer connected to Ethernet, you can take advantage of a feature called Wake-on-LAN and make your computer turn on at a scheduled time, before you get to your home office. It's a time-saver and a money-saver and gives you a few more minutes in the morning to brew a pot of coffee. Plus, it can be used for almost any scenario where you only need your computer on for a specific duration, and these are some of our favorites to get you thinking about ways it can enhance your life.

4 Power up NAS and PC before office hours

Spend the first part of your workday enjoying your coffee, not turning on equipment

The most common use for Wake-on-LAN (WOL) is to turn on a computing system before the time you'd want to use it. This is perfect for home workers, because you don't have to worry about power consumption or fan noise overnight. You can set your computer and NAS device to listen for WOL magic packets and set your router to wake the other computing devices before you get out of bed.

If you have a Windows computer that will be left on overnight, you could use Task Scheduler to send the Wake-on-LAN packets, and your other computers will all turn on when you want them running. It's not much different from an enterprise environment where the terminals are often turned off overnight but then turned on before office hours start, except you'll be doing it at home instead.

3 To turn your gaming PC on before you get to your desk

Don't waste a minute of your spare time by getting everything loaded ahead of time