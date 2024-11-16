Digital emergencies can knock anytime, especially if you are a Windows OS user. Let’s face it: a Windows PC isn’t exactly immune to sudden crashes, malicious attacks, or other unforeseen problems. Under such scenarios, a Windows recovery USB can be a lifesaver. It’s a bootable USB device packed with crucial tools to troubleshoot Windows system issues without internet dependency.

Here are some big ways that a Windows recovery USB can help you counter technical emergencies.

6 Recover from malware attacks and file corruption

Counter malicious programs like viruses, worms, or ransomware

Windows is vulnerable to malicious attacks that can corrupt your system files and lock you out of it. In cases where you are unable to boot Windows because of a malware attack, a Windows recovery USB can be handy. It lets you boot into a secure environment from which you can utilize tools like Command Prompt to perform troubleshooting by running System File Checker (SFC) according to the steps below.

Insert the recovery USB and restart your system to boot from it. When the recovery environment is loaded, go to Troubleshoot and select Command Prompt. Next, type the sfc /scannow command and hit enter to run System File Checker. It will scan for corrupted Windows files and fix them. Let this command run, then restart your PC.

The SFC command ensures that all corrupted system files essential for regular PC functioning are repaired. After the above action, your system will be restarted, and the problem should be fixed.

5 Boot into Safe Mode

Apply troubleshooting steps in the Windows diagnostic state

Safe Mode is a diagnostic state in which Windows boots with a minimal set of drivers, applications, and processes so that you can perform troubleshooting and identify which apps or services are causing issues on your PC.

If your system refuses to boot normally, the recovery USB lets you boot into Safe Mode for troubleshooting. Here’s how to do so.

Connect your recovery USB to your PC to start the recovery environment. Next, select the Troubleshoot > Command Prompt. Now boot into the respective Safe Mode using any of the following commands: For standard Safe Mode: bcdedit /set {current} safeboot minimal

For Safe Mode with Networking: bcdedit /set {current} safeboot network

Once you have booted into Safe Mode, you can uninstall suspicious applications, remove faulty drivers, or run an anti-malware scan to fix system issues.

4 Use Startup Repair

Fix your unbootable PC

If your Windows PC refuses to boot and is stuck on the startup screen, using the recovery USB will help you fix it and boot Windows normally. The recovery environment has a dedicated Startup Repair option that fixes startup issues like corrupted bootloaders or missing boot files. You don’t have to reinstall Windows from scratch in a panic; just plug in the Windows recovery USB and follow the steps below.

Once the recovery environment is loaded, select Troubleshoot and click the Startup Repair option. Follow the onscreen instructions and let the recovery drive apply the necessary fixes. Depending on the severity of the issue, fixing it could take 5-10 minutes; after that, Windows will automatically restart.

After the restart, your system should be successfully booted.

3 Perform a system restore

Roll back your Windows to a prior working state