When looking at ways to transfer files between network-attached storage (NAS) and connected hardware, you'll likely come across server message block (SMB) and network file system (NFS). Both are valid protocols for moving data between a NAS and your PC or mobile device, but which is better? Unfortunately, this is one of those questions that can be answered with "it depends" so I'll highlight a few reasons why you should (and shouldn't) use NFS over SMB.

4 Reason you should: Tighter control over connections

NFS is more complex and configurable than SMB, especially on supported systems. You can dive deep into how NFS handles connectivity to your NAS and if you are using Proxmox. Should you desire more control over various aspects of each connection, NFS can provide the means to achieve this. This does mean it can prove more of a challenge for beginners to set up and get NFS running as desired, but the overall performance and connectivity are worth the effort.