When you're planning a new PC build, it's all too easy to focus on the CPU and GPU and not on the most crucial part of your system. That's the motherboard, which connects every part of your system, helping it all work in glorious harmony and giving you smooth frame rates or high-performance productivity tasks. But by skipping the more expensive motherboards, you might be missing out on features that you might think should be standard equipment but aren't. Here are some reasons that you should really consider the more expensive motherboards the next time you build.

Related 4 signs your aging motherboard might need replacing Get rid of your old motherboard and enjoy new features and better performance.

10 If you want faster networking

Wi-Fi 7 might be more common now, but 10GbE isn't