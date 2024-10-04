Network-attached storage (NAS) comes in all shapes and sizes, some are powered by Intel and AMD x86 processors and others rely on Arm chips. The CPU is a vital component inside the NAS, much like it is with any other electronic device. The more powerful the processor, the faster the server can handle more intensive workloads. You'll also be able to do much more on the same device, limiting how much hardware must be deployed. But if you're looking to save money and power, an Arm-powered NAS can make sense. Here are some reasons to buy one over a NAS with an x86 CPU.

1 It's your first NAS

Getting started with Arm

If this will be the first enclosure you've purchased, an Arm-powered NAS is a good place to start. Using a more affordable enclosure ensures you won't purchase an overkill model for your needs. At the very least, a NAS will store data. It's all in the name, network-attached storage. An Arm processor is ample for storing data and sharing it between all connected hardware on the local network. Only when you plan to use more intensive applications will the lack of CPU power (and support) matter. An Arm NAS can help you learn everything there is to know about NAS, networking, and more.

2 Arm-powered NAS are more affordable

Save the most with an Arm NAS

Arm processors are generally more affordable than their AMD or Intel counterparts, especially in the NAS world. You'll often find Arm processors inside budget-friendly enclosures from manufacturers such as Asustor, Synology, and TerraMaster. The cost of a NAS can be expensive without factoring in storage drives. Most NAS models are diskless, meaning you'll need to source drives separately, which can increase the initial cost when factoring in the premium applied to NAS-rated HDDs and SSDs. Going for an Arm NAS can help mitigate this by reducing server costs.

3 The better choice for data hoarding

You may not need a powerful CPU

If you don't need the NAS to do much more than store files, an Arm processor will be sufficient for handling multiple simultaneous connections. Moving data between devices and managing active connections does not tax the system too much and you shouldn't encounter sluggish performance. It's worth noting that because Arm processors are found on more affordable NAS, there's a good chance only 1Gb networking will be present in the form of one or two ports. That's not to say an Arm CPU is weak and can't handle anything you throw at it. An Arm-powered NAS can run many of the same apps as an x86 CPU.

There are some excellent NAS enclosures where the manufacturer has pushed the Arm CPU further with better specifications. The Asus Drivestore 2 Pro Gen2 (AS3302T v2) is a perfect example. It has 2.5Gb networking, 2GB of DDR4 RAM, and expansion support for up to 14 drive bays.

4 Arm CPUs generally use less power than x86 chips

Save on your utility bills

The processor inside your smartphone is based on Arm. Apple's M processors for all its hardware are also based on Arm. This is because the architecture is incredibly efficient. My trusty M2 MacBook Air can go for 12 hours of general computing without hitting me with a low battery warning notification. Arm chips inside a NAS can use notably less power than an AMD or Intel CPU. If you're considering a DIY build, this is something to factor in when looking at off-the-shelf PC parts. An AMD Ryzen or Intel Core CPU can draw more power than an entire turnkey pre-built NAS alone.

5 Create a power-efficient home surveillance or media server

An Arm NAS doesn't have to be limited

An Arm processor may not be as powerful as those found inside an x86 NAS but it can still run some of the more popular packages, including surveillance. Want to configure a custom security solution for the home or office? An Arm-powered NAS can do just that! This keeps costs down, which will be inflated due to IP cameras and any necessary licensing. Once up and running, you'll have a compact system that sucks little power and shouldn't produce much heat in the process. While you can write off any transcoding through media apps like Plex and Jellyfin, it's still possible to use Arm for other uses.

Arm is a solid choice for NAS

AMD or Intel processors will be more powerful for NAS deployment, but you must factor in additional cost, energy draw, and heat generation. When building a DIY enclosure, it can prove challenging to configure an Arm NAS with off-the-shelf parts, though boards are available and some operating systems can be installed on an Arm-powered system.