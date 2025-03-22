Whether you're running DDR4 or DDR5 RAM on your PC, the importance of XMP/EXPO remains high. Put simply, AMD EXPO and Intel XMP are standards for memory profiles that communicate to your motherboard which settings it needs to use for your particular memory kit. The frequency, latency, voltage, and other information about your RAM are contained in these profiles that you need to enable in the BIOS/UEFI.

It might seem surprising, but your memory kit's advertised speed isn't enabled by default. To get the performance you paid for, you need to manually enable the respective XMP/EXPO settings in the BIOS/UEFI. Considering it's a one-click solution to extracting the most out of your RAM, and is way simpler than manual RAM optimization and overclocking, it's a no-brainer for PC users.

4 You don't get the advertised RAM speed by default

It is what it is