By and large, PC gamers retain their CPUs far longer than GPUs, since a slightly weaker CPU is less of a bottleneck for gaming. Upgrading the GPU every 3 to 4 years can keep your gaming PC up to date while you can keep using the same CPU for 7 or even 10 years (as many users do). However, sometimes, your ancient CPU can become a genuine roadblock to maximizing gaming performance.

Beyond a point, an obsolete CPU starts losing support for modern features that can contribute to gaming performance. In CPU-bound titles like simulation, RTS, competitive FPS, and even heavy single-player games, a 6-to-7-year-old CPU can significantly hinder performance, even if you have a high-end GPU. And even outside of gaming, you will start noticing sluggish performance in multitasking and multi-core workloads.

3 Poor multitasking performance

Gaming isn't the only thing you do, is it?