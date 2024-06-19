Key Takeaways Workstation GPUs are optimized for professional workloads, not gaming, leading to poor gaming performance.

Workstation GPUs lack gaming features and cost significantly more than gaming GPUs, making them a poor choice for gaming.

Using a gaming GPU in a workstation PC may be possible, but specialized workloads like CAD may require the performance of a workstation GPU.

It's natural to wonder whether you can use a workstation GPU in your gaming rig. After all, gaming and workstation GPUs sometimes use the same GPU die, are often based on the same underlying architecture, and have common display connectors. While it may be technically possible to swap your gaming GPU for a workstation or professional GPU from Nvidia, AMD, or Intel, you really shouldn't do it in most cases.

Unlike the gaming GPUs we're more familiar with, workstation GPUs are intended for a different market. They differ in performance, optimization, power efficiency, and pricing when compared to gaming GPUs. Let's break down why using a workstation GPU in your gaming PC is a bad idea on multiple fronts.

Workstation GPU vs. gaming GPU

What's the difference?

Fundamentally, a workstation GPU is meant for accelerating professional workloads such as 3D rendering, CAD, scientific engineering, AI research, and more. The focus here is stability, accuracy, and efficiency. Professionals working in a business environment care more about using the best tool for the job, hence they prioritize the features found in workstation cards such as more VRAM, ECC memory, compact form factors, rack mount support, virtualization, etc.

Gaming GPUs, on the other hand, are meant to deliver maximum performance in games and similar graphically intensive applications. They prioritize raw performance and gaming-enhancing features over accuracy and stability. Gamers are mostly concerned with maximizing their framerates and visual quality at an affordable price.

Both Nvidia and AMD offer workstation GPUs such as the Nvidia RTX A6000 and Radeon Pro W7900. Intel also launched its Arc Pro GPUs such as the Arc Pro A60 in 2023, a year after its re-entry into the discrete desktop GPU space.

Using a workstation GPU for gaming

Can you run it?

The question then becomes, if it's possible to install a workstation GPU in your gaming PC, should you do it? What's stopping you from using an Nvidia Quadro RTX 6000 instead of an RTX 4090 to run Alan Wake 2? Well, turns out there are quite a few downsides to this proposition.

Poor performance: Using a workstation GPU for gaming can actually drop your gaming FPS compared to a powerful gaming GPU. This is because workstation GPUs are optimized for professional applications rather than gaming. Whether it's the drivers, BIOS, or features like ECC memory (slower than non-ECC memory), the result is relatively poor performance in gaming. Lack of gaming features: Besides lower raw performance, you'll also be facing a lack of gaming-related features such as AI upscaling, frame generation, GPU overclocking, advanced cooling solutions, and more. This also leads to a loss in overall performance compared to a gaming GPU that's specifically optimized for running demanding titles. Wasted money: Workstation GPUs typically cost several orders of magnitude more than gaming GPUs. For instance, the fastest gaming GPU in the world, the RTX 4090, sells for around $1,599 but the RTX 6000 (Ada) and RTX A6000 sell for around $6,800 and $4,650 respectively. Pumping that much money into a workstation GPU just to play games doesn't make much sense, especially when you're getting lower performance.

Can you use a gaming GPU in a workstation?

How the turntables...

What if you want to go the other way and use a gaming GPU for your workstation needs? Running creative applications like Adobe Premiere Pro, Blender, and Cinema 4D is certainly possible on any powerful gaming graphics card with impressive results. And that's what many users actually do. The 24GB VRAM of RTX 4090 combined with its raw performance is especially suited for these applications.

But, there are some downsides to doing this as well. Using a gaming GPU in specialized workloads such as CAD will not net you the performance that workstation GPUs can deliver, thanks to their driver optimizations and other underlying differences. Plus, if you're operating in a business environment using multiple virtual machines, a workstation GPU becomes your only option.

Moreover, running a gaming GPU non-stop in a workstation setup might lead to sustained higher temperatures and damage to the hardware.

Workstation GPUs are more relevant than ever before

With Nvidia becoming the predominant supplier of GPUs to enterprises involved in the growing AI wave, its H100 systems are in the limelight like never before. AMD's Instinct MI300X accelerators offer a reasonable alternative to the Nvidia offering. Both of these systems have multiple workstation GPUs inside them, which might not resemble the professional or "prosumer" cards you're familiar with, but achieve the same result on a much bigger scale.