Network-attached storage (NAS) can interface with hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid-state drives (SSDs). These two technologies differ in operating and storing data. Older mechanical HDDs use motors and spinning platters with magnetic heads whereas an SSD is a newer technology and relies on electronic chips and cells to store data. HDDs have a maximum bandwidth of around 550MB/s under the right conditions whereas the fastest PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs top out at 15,000MB/s but SSDs are considerably more expensive than mechanical drives. When looking at new drives for your NAS, here are some reasons you should consider using SSDs.

5 Faster performance

An SSD is immensely faster and more capable than a mechanical drive. The SATA interface (for both SSDs and HDDs) tops out at around 550MB/s, depending on the device and drive. NVMe SSDs can go all the way up to 15,000MB/s with PCIe 5.0. These speeds are far beyond the average storage requirements, but if you work with lots of files or large data, having more bandwidth can save you valuable time with shorter transfers and more responsive applications. Even PCIe 4.0 SSDs can hit speeds north of 7,000MB/s, so you don't need to go with the best in the business to enjoy top-notch performance.

4 No moving parts

An SSD doesn't have to spin up platters and rotate them at precise speeds. Everything is handled through components on the PCB and memory cells. Because of this, you'll find an SSD emits less noise than a hard drive, uses less power, and produces no vibrations. A single drive doesn't seem to vibrate as much with its internal rotating platters, but add four or more drives into the mix and you'll compound the issue. NAS-rated drives are better suited for deployment as they have anti-vibration features to help mitigate, but they're nowhere near as good as an SSD.

3 Lower power draw

This point shouldn't play a major role in swaying your decision to SSDs for your NAS, but it's worth considering for long-term usage. Over time, the cost of running your NAS adds up and HDDs can consume a fair amount of electricity when data is being accessed or written. An SSD requires less power. With multiple drives installed inside the NAS system, this can add up over the course of a year. If you wish to lessen your environmental footprint and power grid draw, this is an easy way to slightly reduce your bill. It won't seem like much of a saving, but every little helps.