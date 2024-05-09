Key Takeaways VLC is open-source software, free, easy to install, and supports 3D and 360-degree content. Everything just works.

VLC surpasses built-in tools, boasting over two decades of development with new features. It offers a great consistent experience.

VLC can convert media files to different formats, edit files, export, customize, and has add-ons for specific features. VLC is a powerful conversion tool.

VideoLAN Client — but you know it as VLC — is a media client available for Linux, macOS, and Windows. This powerful open-source tool can play stored media and stream it as a server. VideoLAN develops it for desktop platforms, as well as mobile devices. Available for free, the app has been used by millions as a quick, lightweight means to open video files and play music. If you've been looking for a media player, I'll provide some reasons why you should consider giving VLC a go.

VLC is open-source software

VLC is free for everyone to use. Whether you want to enjoy some content on your phone or the big screen connected to a tower PC, VLC can be downloaded within seconds at no cost. It's easy to install on any supported platform and you'll be up and running in no time. No additional add-ons are required. You don't need to download additional software. Simply install and open VLC, drag and drop your media into the player, and sit back and relax. VLC even supports 3D and 360-degree content. Everything just works.

The built-in tools shipped by Microsoft, Apple, and other parties aren't that great. They fall short compared to VLC, which has had more than two decades of development with new features added through major releases. Even though it has become a powerful media tool, VLC remains easy to use and you're not exposed to its expansive toolset without hunting one down, keeping it approachable for everyone. Being able to download and install the same free media player across all your platforms offers a great consistent experience.

VLC is a powerful conversion tool

Not only can you enjoy media through VLC, but the software can even edit files. VLC can export an input file as a different file type, converting the media file for playback on other supported hardware. Should you find yourself in the possession of media you cannot enjoy on specific devices, VLC can help by converting them to supported file types. As well as converting media, VLC has plenty of party tricks under the hood. You can remove audio tracks from a media clip, use VLC as a graphic equalizer (grab yourself some audiophile headphones), enjoy podcasts and internet radio, and even be customized through community-provided skins.

If there is desired functionality that cannot be achieved within VLC, there are add-ons or extensions available with specific features, such as subtitle search and skipping intros and credits. Guides are available to run you through various parts of VLC, such as how to stream externally hosted videos (on platforms such as YouTube) and download the files. The only drawback I found over the years is editing metadata for music and other files can be a pain, at least compared to other media players.

VLC can play (almost) anything

VLC supports countless formats for video and audio. VideoLAN has a compiled list on its website and we've copied them here for easier reference. If the format is listed in the table below, you'll be able to open the file with VLC.

Video Audio MPEG-1/2

DivX (1/2/3/4/5/6)

MPEG-4 ASP

XviD

3ivX D4

H.261

H.263 / H.263i

H.264 / MPEG-4 AVC

Cinepak

Theora

Dirac / VC-2

MJPEG (A/B)

WMV 1/2

WMV 3 / WMV-9 / VC-1

Sorenson 1/3

DV

On2 VP3/VP5/VP6

Indeo Video v3 (IV32)

Real Video (1/2/3/4) MPEG Layer 1/2

MP3 - MPEG Layer 3

AAC - MPEG-4 part3

Vorbis

AC3 - A/52

E-AC-3

MLP / TrueHD>3

DTS

WMA 1/2, WMA 3

FLAC

ALAC

Speex

Musepack / MPC

ATRAC 3

Wavpack

Mod

TrueAudio

APE

Real Audio

Alaw/µlaw

AMR (3GPP)

MIDI

LPCM

ADPCM

QCELP

DV Audio

QDM2/QDMC

MACE

VLC comes with all the necessary codes preinstalled for playing the above media file types so you don't have to do anything aside from installing the app.

Give VLC a go today

If you haven't yet used VLC, I recommend downloading and playing with the media player today. I've relied upon VLC for over a decade as my primary media consumption tool on Linux, macOS, and Windows. From loading up a few songs to enjoying a full three-hour movie, VLC can handle it all. Although VLC is available through app stores, I recommend downloading the app through VideoLAN's website.