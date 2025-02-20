So you've got yourself a Network-Attached Storage (NAS) device and want to go about creating your very own self-hosted home surveillance system. This is entirely possible on your NAS, so long as it has a few drive bays to hold all the video footage, and support for Docker containers (unless using first-party software). ZoneMinder is a free, open-source, and self-hosted video recorder with some enticing features, including support for AI recognition and event monitoring. It's a powerful piece of kit and can be run on just about any NAS device.

Having used the software extensively to secure my own home, here are some reasons why you should use this tried and tested software package for your IP cameras.

4 It's free (no, really!)

Open-source and community-supported

Not all software is available for free. Some are commercially licensed while others are free but require a small fee per camera added. ZoneMinder is completely free from top to bottom. You won't have to part with a single penny to enjoy using this software to protect your home, though I do recommend donating when possible to keep the project alive and give back to the community. This allows you to save considerably, which can then be invested in better IP camera equipment.

But since ZoneMinder supports many brands and models, you don't have to spend the big bucks on high-end security gear. Even more affordable IP cameras are coming out with advanced features, such as infrared modes, accurate zone mapping, powerful integrated spotlights, and more. Depending on where you plan to install the camera and what you need it for, there's likely a budget-friendly option at the ready that can be quickly installed and connected to ZoneMinder.

3 Supports many IP cameras

Good chance all of yours are included

What you don't want with your NAS is the need to purchase specific hardware. If you stick to a brand or particular family, you'll be locked in for however long you continue using that system. Brands can drop cameras and support altogether, so it's worth shopping around to see which cameras suit your needs best. No two cameras are the same and while you'll generally get more features with pricier options, even more budget-friendly security equipment can pack some pleasant surprises.

Because you're using your NAS (and I don't blame you) instead of dedicated NVR equipment, it's safe to assume you're looking to keep costs down. Purchasing a NAS and some storage drives alone can cost a small fortune. Adding IP cameras, network switches, and other hardware into the mix can only increase the overall setup fee. Thankfully, ZoneMinder is free, open-source, and supports a wide range of hardware. You'll see familiar brands, as well as some unknown names that can save you money.

It also means if you already own some IP cameras, you'll have a good chance to add them to your NAS.

2 Easy to set up and use

Protect your home in no time