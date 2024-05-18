Key Takeaways Not all PC cases are created equal in terms of build quality and features, even at a lower price point.

Connectivity can be lacking in more affordable PC cases, with limited USB port options that may not meet modern needs.

Proper airflow and cable management are crucial for a well-functioning PC, so it's important to consider these factors when choosing a case.

Some PC cases cost more than $200 but it's possible to buy a chassis for as little as $40. The question many will ask when shopping around is: "Can you save too much money on a PC case?" The answer like all PC components is "yes," but it depends on what you're looking for. Some more affordable PC cases use higher quality materials and have some features typically reserved for more expensive chassis. But there are also some cases that aren't worth buying or cut corners in the wrong places.

Most modern PC cases are well-built

But not all of them are

A PC case doesn't need to look good and have all the necessary features for your next system build. It also needs to be smooth sailing to actually build a PC inside the outer shell. Not every PC case is a joy to use for a build and I've certainly had a few instances where I've had more trouble when installing PC components. The Vetroo K1 Pangolin is a good-looking value PC case but it wasn't enjoyable to use it for a build. The screws were over-torqued, the glass didn't align completely, and some design choices made it almost a chore.

You'll likely lose some USB connectivity

USB-C and USB 3.0 are nice to have

One area many more affordable PC cases fall short is with connectivity. Front-facing I/O consists of a power button, some USB ports, and maybe a 3.5mm audio jack or two. The more expensive PC cases will usually have two to four USB-A 3.x ports and a USB-C port for good measure. A more affordable chassis may only have two USB 2.0 ports, which are slow and terrible with today's external storage drives. So long as you don't utilize the front I/O, this may not be an issue, but it will be once you connect something to your PC.

Building a PC without cable management

My God, it's full of wires!

Close

Cable management is important, not just for making the PC look good, but it's great for keeping everything neat and improving airflow. With all case fan slots populated, air freely moves around the case, even behind the motherboard tray. Having an absolute mess of a spaghetti junction inside your chassis can hamper airflow, especially in the main compartment. Cheaper PC cases may not have as many routes or cut-outs for connecting the PSU and other components to the motherboard.

This may force you to have more cabling exposed than needed, affecting airflow and making the inside of the case look messy. Most PC cases have a tempered glass side panel, which exacerbates the issue by showcasing your handy work to the world. Check the photos before buying a cheap case to see if there are many channels for routing cabling around the inside of the chassis. The placement of the PSU, fans, and other parts can also play a part so it's best to go with a chassis using standard locations, such as a PSU shroud on the bottom panel.

Is the PC case designed for airflow?

Better get used to thermal throttling

Not every PC case is the same when it comes to airflow and I'm not talking about the internals alone. Cable management certainly helps keep air flowing smoothly, but if you don't have enough fan mounts or the front panel obstructs air from being sucked through the dust filtering, you're going to have a more difficult time keeping temperatures in check. I'd always recommend a PC case with at least 6 fan slots as a mid-tower form factor and enough space on the front panel for the front-facing fans to suck in cool air.

This also leads to radiator support. Cheaper PC cases may not support larger radiators, found on more expensive AIO liquid-cooling kits. There may only be one location that supports a radiator, which would rule out a custom open-loop solution with two radiators and a separate loop for the CPU and GPU. Take the impressive Asus ProArt PA602 as an example. This is a more expensive case with a focus on airflow. There's a massive front grill and dust filter, an IR dust monitor, and plenty of fan mounts.

Be smart when buying a cheap PC case

Shopping around for a budget-friendly PC case isn't an impossible task and there are countless options available. It's separating decent cases from ones that aren't worth buying where things can prove challenging. So long as you bear in mind what we've covered here, you'll be able to buy a good-value PC case with all the important feature checkboxes ticked. And remember, we've reviewed numerous PC cases here at XDA and have recommendations of our own for SFF, mid-tower, and full-tower form factors.