I've enjoyed using a super ultrawide monitor for a few years now, and while I recently switched to a 4K panel, I only lasted a couple of weeks before needing to switch back to the beast. If you've been considering a new monitor for work, play, or both, I've got a few reasons why you should shortlist some ultrawide screens. With a super ultrawide, you'll become more productive, enjoy an immersive gaming experience, and save money (and space) compared to a dual-screen setup.

5 You'll become more productive

Larger screen real estate for more apps

Having more open apps on your monitor simultaneously will improve productivity, allowing you to interact with multiple elements without switching between them. This is possible with window snapping on a single screen, but an ultrawide (and especially a super ultrawide) monitor will offer more real estate for deploying open windows. Instead of having to sacrifice width to get more content from other sources on the same screen, you can freely move between windows with plenty of pixels to spare.

Once you've worked up a productive flow with shortcuts and every other tool your chosen OS offers, you'll have no trouble getting more work done in the same allotted time. The same goes for downtime too with more room for watching background videos or playing games while performing other tasks — I don't recommend combining work and play on the same screen.

4 It's incredible for PC gaming

Immerse yourself with incredible views