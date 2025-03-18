Creating your dream PC involves selecting a case and all other internal components. The PC case is vital since it will hold and protect all your sensitive (and expensive) hardware. The most common form factor is the mid-tower. It's a medium-sized chassis that supports up to E-ATX motherboards, multiple drives, larger AIO liquid cooling radiators, and beefy power supplies. Small form factor (SFF) cases, known as Mini-ITX, are great for saving space and accomplishing something unique. Here's why your next PC should be a compact challenge.

6 More portable than other cases

Because small form factor cases are generally smaller and lighter than their mid-tower counterparts, you can easily move a compact PC to other positions or locations. This makes them perfect for LAN parties. They also require less desk space and can be configured in such a way that brackets and other parts of the home could be used to hold your PC, something a mid-tower (or something even larger) may struggle to do, given their increased dimensions and weight.

5 Unique design

Working with smaller dimensions forces case manufacturers to think outside the box for SFF designs. You can get some truly whacky and incredible solutions to various SFF-related problems. You'll find sleek cases with a focus on cooling and aesthetics over lighting and other gaming elements since these cases are typically used by those who don't wish to install six RGB-enabled fans with glorious lighting effects. It also allows for slightly messier cable management with the inability to see inside the PC.