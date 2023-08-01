Source: TP-Link TP-Link Deco X20 $160 $250 Save $90 Upgrade your current home or office wireless network with this Wi-Fi 6 mesh system that is now priced well below its retail price in this limited-time promotion. $160 at Amazon $160 at B&H

While routers are great for most cases, sometimes you need a little more reach and speed if you're setting up a wireless network in a large space or area that has more obstructions. That's where mesh routers can come in handy, offering multiple nodes that can completely blanket an area, providing excellent coverage and speed when compared to a standard router.

With that said mesh router systems can be costly, but we've found this excellent deal that knocks 36% off, driving the price down to $160. So if you've been thinking about upgrading your wireless network, this TP-Link Deco X20 system is going to be a fantastic option.

What's great about the TP-Link Deco X20 system?

First and foremost, the TP-Link Deco X20 mesh router system consists of three Wi-Fi 6 nodes, that can cover up to 5,800 square feet. As you can imagine, for most setups, this means you'll have fast and consistent coverage throughout your home or office space. In addition, this mesh system offers support for up to 150 devices, making it perfect for high-traffic areas.

On top of that, setup is a breeze thanks to the Deco app, which will allow users to set up the network in minutes, even offering easy access to parental controls that can manage and limit internet access when needed. When it comes to security, TP-Link HomeCare takes care of the bulk of the work, featuring a powerful antivirus and advanced QoS. 4.

TP-Link Deco Mesh Network TP-Link Deco S4 $110 $150 Save $40 Upgrade your current home or office wireless network with this Wi-Fi 6 mesh system that is now priced well below its retail price in this limited-time promotion. $110 at Amazon

For the most part, this is an excellent mesh network system, providing plenty of features, excellent range, and coming in way under its retail price. So if you've been looking to upgrade, be sure to check this model out. Or if you want something with pretty much the same features and is a little more affordable, you can always go with the S4 model above, coming in at $110. But if all of this might be a little too much for your current needs, we have some great router recommendations as well.