While mobile phones usually get the newest version of Wi-Fi connectivity before anything else, the PC market is never far behind. With Wi-Fi 7 arriving and being fully supported in Windows, the majority of new motherboards equipped with wireless connectivity will feature Wi-Fi 7 chips. The (slightly) older Wi-Fi 6E is being phased out, and you might be wondering if you need to upgrade your motherboard to stay current.

If you decide you really do need Wi-Fi 7, you can probably add it to your current motherboard one way or another, and not have to spend a large amount in the process. Even PCIe adapters are fairly inexpensive; the M.2 cards that come pre-installed on motherboards are even more so. Additionally, USB adapters are always available if you don't mind being slightly limited by speed.

That's good news, because depending on the age of your current CPU, you may need to acquire a new motherboard, CPU, and possibly new RAM to enable Wi-Fi 7 on your PC. That's a not-insignificant outlay for slightly faster wireless, and you might want to consider getting an adapter card if possible and planning your next system upgrade while using it.

5 It's better for the environment

Reuse and reduce, all in one upgrade

We're big on reusing and recycling components, and the real question is, does your current CPU and motherboard still do the job? For many users, you won't need to upgrade your motherboard to use Wi-Fi 7. The only snag is that Windows 10 doesn't have native support for Wi-Fi 7, so with it going EOL at the end of the year, this is as good a time as any to upgrade your operating system.

If you'd rather switch to Linux, as of kernel 6.14, Wi-Fi 7 is supported over 320MHz channels, and several chipsets from MediaTek and Realtek have been added. Intel has Linux drivers for its Wi-Fi 7 adapters, although they are only compatible when paired with Intel CPUs. Still, either option lets you continue using your motherboard by adding a Wi-Fi 7 adapter and getting the benefits of increased speed and stability.

4 It's cost-effective

A new motherboard might mean a new CPU and RAM as well