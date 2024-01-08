Key Takeaways Wi-Fi Alliance certifies devices that support Wi-Fi 7, its new standard, for improved connectivity and consistent experience.

You may have multiple devices using Wi-Fi at any given time, but the interoperability and reliability of their connections lie in the hands of the Wi-Fi Alliance. This group consists of companies around the globe that work to maintain Wi-Fi standards. The alliance does this through different technologies and test programs, and its standards are held in high regard. Now, the group has announced that it’s begun certifying devices that support its new standard, Wi-Fi 7.

At the start of 2024, the Wi-Fi Alliance introduced Wi-Fi Certified 7, its new initiative to improve connectivity and provide a more consistent experience. This is being done in a number of ways, including the development of 320MHz channels — countries that already make the 6GHz band available to Wi-Fi can now leverage ultra-wide channels. In turn, multi-gigabyte device speeds can be maintained more easily. For instance, if you often download hefty files wirelessly, Wi-Fi 7 can quicken the process with fewer interruptions. Multi-Link Operation (MLO) is also debuting as a part of the Wi-Fi 7 rollout. With MLO, you’ll be able to aggregate multiple connections that are spread across 2.4 GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands. As a result, your devices are less likely to drop a connection or need to reconnect, given the additional stability.

The Wi-Fi Alliance noted in its announcement that, in 2024 alone, at least 233 million Wi-Fi-enabled devices are predicted to hit the market. This number is only expected to grow in the coming years, which is partly why the alliance continues to refine its standards. If you have older devices that aren’t capable of supporting Wi-Fi 7, these changes likely won’t have a noticeable impact. However, there’s a good chance that if you buy a new piece of technology in the near future, it will meet these standards — which might be beneficial if connectivity is a top priority.