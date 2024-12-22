Wireless connectivity is a big part of our modern lives, making it convenient to work from multiple locations and use portable devices that are connected to the internet at all times. But while it's convenient, even the fastest Wi-Fi standards used on Wi-Fi 7 routers suck. Don't get me wrong, I love wireless connectivity and the freedom it allows.

But it has major drawbacks that aren't easily fixed, partly due to science, and partly due to a need for backward compatibility. It's not clear what will fix this in the future as our airwaves get ever more congested, perhaps a rethinking of how wireless is delivered in our home networks is in order. But until then, here's why Wi-Fi is still bad, even when it's good.

Wii-Fi is mostly fast enough. Give us more coverage instead

Close

The fundamental physics of wireless connectivity makes it difficult to give us more range, and devices using the 2.4GHz band get the best of it. Shorter wavelengths can travel farther, but they have less energy, so they don't make as good a carrier of data. That's why 5GHz and 6GHz bands are faster for download speeds but have a reduced range from the router as a result.

Successive Wi-Fi improvements, from Wi-Fi 6E to Wi-Fi 7 and the upcoming Wi-Fi 8, all focus on the available bandwidth while also managing to pack more data in at the same time. They also focus on reliability, and moving newer devices to uncongested bands reduces the strain on devices that aren't easily upgradeable. Wi-Fi 8 might also allow wireless access points to dynamically adjust their transmitting power so that they reduce interference with other devices.

Realistically, the only way to increase Wi-Fi range is by adding more mesh nodes or access points to your home. The FCC and the Wi-Fi Alliance likely won't certify anything below 2.4GHz, mainly because the only available band, 900Hz, is only wide enough to support a single 20MHz Wi-Fi channel. That won't support enough bandwidth for modern needs, even if it will likely improve range.

4 Random slowdowns

Airtime bottlenecks slow down the network for every other device

There are many reasons why your Wi-Fi might experience random slowdowns, from too many devices to congested airwaves to your neighbors using their microwaves. These don't go away when you start using Wi-Fi 7 or Wi-Fi 6E or whatever the latest version is at the time. The protocols just get new ways to monitor, adjust, and hopefully mitigate the slowdowns, but they're a fact of wireless connectivity.

Streaming apps buffer content before they start playing it to you, making it look like you're getting a smooth stream. File downloads do similar things, but it's more noticeable if something slows down when you're looking at a readout of the download speeds. Wi-Fi is far better than it was even a decade ago, but it might never catch up with the stability of wired networking.

3 Legacy device support

Those old client devices are slowing you down