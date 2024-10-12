Brands release a plethora of new device models annually. Although many prototypes never make it to the market as a final product, manufacturers still often showcase their best ideas as concept devices at trade shows and conferences to introduce innovations to the industry. It may be a "first look" at potential future devices, demonstrations of optimized manufacturing methods, or design mock-ups where certain features may eventually be incorporated into more plausible consumer products.

Either way, several brands, including Samsung, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, and Acer have delivered some fascinating concepts in recent years, pushing the boundaries of PC technology. Here are some of the most interesting devices the brands have teased to spark our imagination.

7 Dell Concept Luna

An easy repair concept promotes a sustainable future

Dell

Many hardware brands have delved into the idea of modular and repairable laptops; however, Dell’s Concept Luna is a years-long effort that the brand is using to promote its commitment to sustainability. First introduced in 2021, Dell showcased this proof-of-concept device, resembling the Latitude laptop, that could be completely disassembled and reassembled without tools.

All components are connected inside the interior like a puzzle, making them more efficient for removal and exchange. Every part of the laptop is individually replaceable, which can be cost-effective for consumers, energy efficient for manufacturers, and reduce e-waste on behalf of our planet. Dell presented an updated iteration of Concept Luna in 2022, and the device could be taken apart in about 30 to 45 seconds with the help of a pin-shaped unlocking tool.

In 2023, Dell demonstrated how it utilized these sustainability efforts learned from working on Concept Luna in many consumer products currently on the market. As of the time of writing in 2024, there are no updates on Concept Luna.

6 Samsung Flex Note

Expanding on the foldable phone in practice

Samsung Display

Samsung is known for spearheading the foldable industry with its Galaxy Z Fold smartphone series. Though many other manufacturers have surpassed Samsung’s original smartphone design, even introducing foldable PCs, the brand has yet to step into that market. However, Samsung has showcased unreleased developments in their foldable PC endeavors. One such concept is the Samsung Flex Note, which it featured at CES 2022.

Samsung described the product as a monitor-sized PC display. The device is 13 inches when folded but opens flat into a 17-inch display. You can fold it 90 degrees into a laptop, where the device will automatically split into a screen and on-display keyboard mode. Similar to consumer devices released by other manufacturers, a product like this on the market could be paired with a kickstand and external keyboard for smoother productivity. Without Samsung taking the lead here though, other brands have been able to fill in the foldable PC gap, including Lenovo with its ThinkPad X1 Fold series, Asus with its Zenbook Fold OLED, and HP with its Spectre Foldable.

5 Asus ROG Project Dali

The future of laptop personalization

Mixing E Ink with computers isn’t a new idea; however, for many manufacturers, it remains in the experimental realm. Asus showcased its ROG device at Computex 2024 as a laptop with an E Ink display on its cover panel. The device is based on the 2022 and 2023 ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop designs using a matte textured colored E Ink display for the rearview. Asus also demonstrated how the library on the main screen can set custom images on the E Ink display. A potential consumer product would be able to project unique art designs, stickers, or AI-generated images onto the outer cover.

The device is comparable to Lenovo’s Thinkbook 13x Gen 4 SPE concept laptop, which it showcased at CES 2024 with an E Ink color display on its cover panel. The brand also released the ThinkBook Plus Gen 4 in 2023 as a consumer product with a black and white rear E Ink panel and OLED front display. Its $3,039 price tag at the time proved such devices would likely be extremely niche.

4 Samsung Flex Hybrid OLED

Is sliding the next big thing?





Samsung Display

While Samsung is known for its foldable smartphones and rollable TV projector screens, it has not yet delved into movable computer display parts. Even so, the brand has experimented with the idea behind the scenes. Samsung showcased the Flex Hybrid OLED display concept at CES 2023, which is a handset that can slide as well as fold. The panel folds open on the left and can roll out manually on the right to extend into a larger screen.

Using Samsung’s OLED display technology, the device begins as a 10.5-inch display with a 4:3 ratio and extends to a 12.4-inch screen with a 16:10 ratio. The brand noted this concept can be developed into several potential uses, such as smartphones, tablets, or laptops, depending on the client. Similarly, Samsung has a slideable PC concept that starts as a 13-inch tablet and extends manually into a 17-inch monitor. The concept, considered the next step beyond foldable devices, has been showcased at several events, including Intel Innovation 2022 and MWC 2023.

3 Lenovo Project Crystal

This trippy design might have an interesting use case

Close

Lenovo showcased the Project Crystal ThinkBook Transparent Display concept laptop at MWC 2024 in February. It's a device with no back panel, allowing you to view the display from front to back. The laptop features a 17.3-inch HD transparent display, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of brightness. Using a MicroLED panel for the display, its transparency levels can vary depending on the viewing angle. The display is more transparent in the front than in the back, but the brightness affects the overall transparency rate.

The unit uses a ThinkBook chassis as its base and a glass keyboard to complete the aesthetic, and also pairs with a Wacom stylus. With a camera on the rear side of the display panel, Lenovo imagines some AR functionality among potential use cases for its Transparent Display concept. The laptop could capture images from the back and project AR through the front screen via an art rendering program.

2 Acer Project DualPlay

Unique gaming for two