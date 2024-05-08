Key Takeaways Concept laptops often showcase innovative and quirky ideas in the tech industry that may not always hit the market.

Manufacturers like Lenovo and Razer have come up with bold concepts, from leather-bound designs to dual-screen laptops.

While some concept laptops like Lenovo's Rollable Laptop offer a glimpse of the future, others like Razer's Project Valerie never see the light of day.

Every year, laptop manufacturers announce new devices at computing events. Typically, companies fine-tune their offerings for specific niches, such as hardcore gaming laptops, versatile convertibles, or newly released category of AI PCs. However, every once in a while, we get to see a prototype laptop that breaks away from the norm with its unconventional features.

Often unveiled during CES, Computex, and other tech events, concept laptops are prototypes created by manufacturers to showcase their innovative and borderline insane ideas. With the history of computing rich with quirky laptops, here are ten concept laptops that are worth checking out, if only for laughs and giggles.

10 Lenovo Pocket Yoga

In all its leather-bound glory

A few years ago, palm-sized laptops that featured tiny screens and adorable little keyboards were still popular. While Sony’s Vaio P Series pretty much stole all the limelight away from competitors, you’d be surprised to know that even Lenovo dared venture into the market for tiny laptops.

Announced back in 2009, the Lenovo Pocket Yoga was a concept device that, despite its name, couldn’t fit inside any reasonably-sized pocket. While Lenovo didn’t provide a lot of details about the product’s hardware, the Yoga Pocket was a stylish gizmo clad in leather. Thanks to its 360-degree hinge, the mini-laptop could double as a laptop and a tablet. What’s more, it included a belt that you could even use as a mouse.

9 Razer Project Linda

A laptop powered by a… gaming phone?

Mobile gaming enthusiasts may remember the Razer Phone, a compact smartphone that possesses a lot of firepower for an Android device. While the Razer Phone lineup lies among other forgotten relics in 2024, Razer had a couple of plans for the smartphone.

At CES 2018, the laptop manufacturer unveiled Project Linda, a concept laptop that resembled Razer’s ultraportable Blade series. But instead of featuring a GPU, CPU, or other components like an ordinary laptop, Project Linda was powered by a far more portable device: the Razer Phone. Rather than a touchpad, the concept “laptop” included a docking region where you could slide your Razer Phone to pair it with the rest of the chassis, including a Chrome keyboard and a 13.3-inch screen.

8 Lenovo IdeaPad U1

A fully-realized product that suffered countless setbacks before it was gutted

Although laptops with detachable components are a thing nowadays, they used to be nothing more than a pipe dream in the 2000s. So, when Lenovo unveiled the IdeaPad U1 at CES 2010, there was quite a lot of hype for the device.

The initial Lenovo IdeaPad U1 was supposed to be a full-fledged hybrid machine priced at $999. In its normal laptop mode, the IdeaPad U1 ran Windows 7 on an Intel Core 2 Duo CPU. But the real magic happened after sliding a latch on the keyboard: all of a sudden, you had a standalone 11.6-inch tablet powered by a Snapdragon processor and running Lenovo’s custom Linux-based Skylight OS. Unfortunately, the device was subject to multiple delays and revisions, before it was eventually canceled by Lenovo.

7 Asus Project Precog

Not really all that futuristic anymore

When Asus unveiled the Project Precog laptop at Computex 2018, the product garnered a lot of attention. Instead of possessing a keyboard and touchpad, the concept device was entirely a dual-screen laptop.

Perfect for multitasking, Project Precog allowed you to switch between multiple viewing modes. Heck, you could even use the second display as a makeshift KB+M interface. Fortunately, Asus followed up Project Precog with an actual successor, which not only featured most of the functionalities of the device but also added its unique spin to the formula. And this device was none other than the ZenBook Duo, a surprisingly affordable laptop that was released earlier this year.

6 Intel Honeycomb Glacier

Dual-screen laptop, but for gamers

Although Intel is mostly known for its high-end processors and budget-oriented Arc GPUs, the company also ventured into the laptop manufacturing sector in 2018 with its Honeycomb Glacier prototype.

Weird name aside, the Honeycomb Glacier was a well-designed 15.6-inch laptop armed with a smaller 12.3-inch 1920 x 720 companion display underneath. Interestingly, Intel didn’t intend the companion screen to be used for rendering the game visuals; instead, it was meant as more of a secondary screen for multitasking. It also included an innovative hinge that allowed you to pull both the primary and secondary screens vertically, and you could fix them at any angle thanks to a robust latch.

5 Razer Project Valerie

Who needs one display when you can have three?

External displays for laptops are neat additions for those who need multiple screens for productivity or gaming needs. However, Razer decided to take this statement to the next level with Project Valerie.

Unveiled at CES 2017, Project Valerie slapped two extra displays onto a Razer Blade Pro. Of course, the concept piece was designed first and foremost for gaming, with the main screen and the side displays bearing huge 17.3-inch 4K panels. While the single GTX 1080 powering the system was not enough to render graphically demanding games on three full-fledged 4K displays, it could probably manage e-sports titles when combined with G-Sync technology. Sadly, we’ll never know the answer to that, as the only Project Valerie prototypes in existence were stolen from Razer’s CES booth.

4 Lenovo’s Rollable Laptop

A fantastic idea that probably won't be implemented for at least a decade

When picking out a new laptop, the screen size is an important metric if you’re someone who travels frequently. Or at least that’s usually the case. Enter Lenovo’s proof-of-concept Rollable Laptop.

In its normal, unassuming state, the prototype resembled your average ultraportable ThinkPad laptop. However, once you toggle a switch, the 12.7-inch, 2024x1604 display grows into a tall 15.3-inch screen with a sharper 2024x2368 resolution. The aspect ratio would also change from 4:3 to 8:9, making its full-grown state ideal for those who require a vertically larger screen for productivity needs. While it does take a few minutes for the laptop to switch between the two modes, there’s no denying that Lenovo’s Rollable Laptop strikes the perfect balance between portability and functionality.

3 Toshiba 5-in-1 Laptop

When an ordinary 2-in-1 system just won’t cut it

Lenovo’s Yoga lineup may have brought 2-in-1 laptops to the forefront of the consumer sector, but at CES 2014, it was Toshiba that created a 5-in-1 concept system.

While Toshiba never revealed the internals of the device, the Toshiba 5-in-1 was an ultrathin laptop that rocked a gorgeous, minimalist appearance with its full-metal chassis. Instead of separating from the hinge, like most hybrid laptops, you could only pull the keyboard away from Toshiba’s concept device, while the rest of the laptop would stay attached to the display. As such, you could easily position the laptop in a tent, tablet, or even desktop mode.

2 Dell Concept Luna

Finally, no need to wait for service centers to repair your laptop

Easily my favorite concept laptop from a utility standpoint, Dell’s Concept Luna was the company’s attempt at making a fully repairable laptop.

Announced in 2021, the Concept Luna looked quite familiar to the clean design of Dell’s Latitude lineup. Under the hood, Dell slotted the components instead of locking them in place using screws. Similar to Framework’s laptops, you could disassemble the Concept Luna laptop and tear apart pretty much every component, including the motherboard, screen, fans, and battery.

1 Lenovo Transparent Display laptop

One of the craziest laptops ever

With almost half of the list comprising Lenovo products, you may have noticed that Lenovo is always at the forefront of designing bizarre concept devices. Unveiled just a few months ago at CES, the Lenovo Transparent Display laptop takes the cake when it comes to wacky prototype systems.

When it runs at the max brightness of 1000 nits, Lenovo's offering resembles your ordinary laptop with a slightly larger-than-average 17.3-inch display, But once you turn down the brightness, the mini-LED screen turns transparent, and you can see through the display. To take things to the next level, Lenovo decided to add a glass keyboard to the laptop, and you could make the virtual keyboard disappear with a single touch from a stylus.

It’s the wild ideas that keep the tech industry fresh and interesting