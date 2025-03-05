Grand Theft Auto VI is one of, if not the most anticipated, games to be released in 2025. After seeing the first trailer for the next game in the GTA series, fans went wild and haven't recovered. Since then, the GTA community has eagerly awaited the second trailer. It has been over a year since the first trailer was shown, and fans have come up with some pretty wild theories about when they will see a second trailer for GTA VI.

Whether it is counting bullet holes in the image of a car, taking a paper out of context and blowing it up by monumental proportions, or going by the phase of the moon, it seems that GTA fans will believe anything if it means they might get to see a second trailer for the upcoming game. Here's everything you need to know about the wildest trailer release date theories for GTA VI.

3 The moon says it all

Wait until the next crescent phase