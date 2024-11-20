Microsoft has been talking about its own Xbox PC gaming handheld for some time now, whether through hints earlier this year from Microsoft Gaming's CEO Phil Spencer or recent comments confirming that an Xbox gaming handheld is in the prototyping stages. The big problem here is that the company has competitors that don't exist in the console market because almost every PC manufacturer has built its own PC gaming handheld, and they overwhelmingly run Windows, the operating system that Xbox PC games run on.

We don't even know how far into the prototyping stages the company is, and any ready-for-market Xbox handheld is likely years off. By that time, either Valve will figure out how to make the Xbox Game Pass run on the Steam Deck, or the PC manufacturers will have the market locked down. So, the question stands: when an Xbox gaming handheld comes out, will anyone care?

The PC gaming handheld market is maturing

Microsoft needs to get a move on before the market crowds it out

The market for PC gaming handhelds has reached a point where big-name PC manufacturers like Asus are already on their second iteration of devices, and there is no sign of slowing down anytime soon. MSI is working on its second iteration of the Claw, Lenovo is working on a successor to the Legion Go, and Acer announced its first handheld recently.

That's just the big names, but companies like Ayaneo have been pushing out weird and wonderful PC gaming handhelds on the regular, as have Onexplayer, GPD, and a handful of crowdfunding darlings. Advances in efficiency for mobile chips have meant these handhelds have plenty of power for the resolution of the screens they're paired with, and the rapid development cycle means they can gather user feedback and incorporate that into the next devices pretty quickly.

We're even getting close to a convergence point where the handhelds all use the same chips, have roughly the same design, and have similar control schemes. You know, just like TV gaming consoles have become more similar over time, and that's a good thing. This means developers don't have to worry about weird control schemes, or if, like the Steam Deck or Legion Go's touchpads, the hardware manufacturer can make sure the device plays nicely with whatever software is running on it.

The Windows-powered PC gaming handheld market is maturing rapidly, and will continue to do so while Xbox plans its next move. Let's not forget that Valve is working on a Steam Deck successor, and while we don't know when that might arrive, with the feats of compatibility the company has already managed with getting Windows games running on Linux, there is every chance Game Pass for PC will work on the Steam Deck without resorting to Xbox Cloud Gaming through a web browser.

Crucially, you can already run the Xbox app on every PC gaming handheld

So, if Microsoft is playing catch-up on hardware, it also has a problem on the software side of things. The vast majority of PC gaming handhelds run Windows 11, which already supports the Xbox app that lets you install and play Game Pass for PC and other Xbox games on your computer. That means gamers are already used to playing Xbox games on the hardware they already own, and even worse, Microsoft has to spend time and effort making the Xbox app better on smaller screens while its eventual competitors cash in. Microsoft will have to do something truly special to win those gamers over to its own hardware.

Windows is still the biggest problem

Until it gets more controller-friendly, Xbox handhelds are a non-starter