The CPU is one of the most important components of a computer because it's responsible for processing all the tasks. Every program you run takes up some processing power from your CPU, which is exactly why the best CPUs out there can get overwhelmed if you run too many programs simultaneously. There are plenty of ways to troubleshoot and lower the CPU usage of your computer, but is RAM, in any way, known to affect the CPU usage? Can adding more RAM help lower CPU usage?

Well, it's important to have a sufficient amount of memory to ensure smooth and optimum performance of the CPU, but having an abundance of memory headroom in your PC isn't guaranteed to improve performance. It vastly depends on your usage and the kind of programs you're running on your PC.

Have a sufficient amount of RAM

Depends on the programs you run

First, let's talk about RAM, which is used by the computer to store files and data that are frequently accessed by the CPU. The CPU essentially checks with RAM before going to other storage devices for the data it needs, meaning it's important to have enough RAM for the best results. The amount of RAM you need depends on the kind of programs you're running, but having enough memory ensures your CPU doesn't have to spend time and resources on fetching data from storage. This means having insufficient memory will only make it slower.

While it'll take longer for the CPU to fetch the data it needs, causing a momentary spike in usage, it will remain the same once the data is loaded and the processing has begun. When you're editing a photo, for instance, the file is first loaded onto the memory, which can then be accessed by the CPU while the edits are in progress. While having enough RAM can lower the time taken by the CPU to access the files required to run the edits, the CPU usage itself will remain the same or will only shoot up once the edits are in progress.

An excess of RAM won't help

Focus on memory type and speed instead

Long story short, it's important to have a sufficient amount of memory on your PC to ensure the CPU isn't spending too much time fetching the data it needs, but simply having an abundance of memory isn't going to lower usage. In fact, excessive RAM in a computer can also cause high CPU usage, as the CPU may have to spend its resources on constantly managing the memory.

It's not only important to pick the correct amount of memory, but also the correct type for your computer. For example, do you need DDR4 or DDR5 RAM? Do you need RAM specifically for gaming and other tasks based on your PC hardware? There are a lot of things to know about purchasing RAM, but most importantly, you should know that you don't need just all the RAM to get things done.