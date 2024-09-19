If you've built a PC in the last 10 years, chances are high that you only have SSDs on your computer. Solid-state drives have inevitably replaced hard drives for most common use cases, thanks to their superior performance, durability, convenience, and cost (unless you're using tons of storage). So, it's no wonder that SSDs will be the predominant medium of storage for the foreseeable future.

However, there are some concerns about even the best SSDs losing data if kept without power, and people may question their feasibility for long-term storage. There's some truth to this, as SSDs use flash storage to store data, and are more susceptible to power-related issues than HDDs. Let's dive in.

How long can you leave your SSD without power?

Does your SSD need unlimited powaa?

SSDs store data in flash memory. These non-volatile memory cells can hold or release electrical charge in underlying transistors and capacitors to represent 1 or 0 respectively. This is how your SSD reads and writes data, using electrical charge to represent data in the binary format. Now, the very nature of "non-volatile" memory means that an SSD can retain data even without power.

However, the key question is: for how long? Normally, the SSD you use on your PC would stay powered down for, say, a few hours, days, or weeks, at the most. Even if your PC is turned off for months, your SSD will still work as intended when you turn your system on the next time. The real problem begins if your SSD is devoid of power for longer periods, say, well over a year or so.

Your SSD might start to lose data due to a loss in voltage. It might not leave it completely useless, but the data integrity could be compromised.

Let's say you've changed devices, leaving your PC turned off for more than a year. Alternatively, you might be using multiple SSDs for cold storage, keeping them unplugged and stored safely, intending to use them only when you need to access the data. In both these cases, your SSD might start to lose data due to a loss in voltage. It might not leave it completely useless, but the data integrity could be compromised, which could be inconsequential or detrimental, depending on the sensitivity of the data.

This is why people predominantly use mechanical hard drives for cold or archival storage.

Should you worry about losing data on your SSD?

Most users can sleep safely

Although data on SSDs can be compromised if they're left without power for a long time, this is unlikely to affect the majority of users. Firstly, not everyone requires dozens of TBs of data to be stored in drives that will need to be kept offline for long stretches of time. Most of us use one or two SSDs on our PCs, and don't leave them turned off for a year.

The likelihood of power loss leading to data loss is limited to a small set of edge cases, which most users will never come across.

Source: XDA

Secondly, even if your needs demand tons of cold storage, you're better off using hard drives that are more cost-efficient and durable (in this case). Hence, the likelihood of power loss leading to data loss is limited to a small set of edge cases, which most users will never come across. So, you can rest assured that your movies, photos, save files, and documents are probably safe on your SSD, at least for the duration of its natural life.

Backing up your data is recommended no matter what setup you're using. HDDs come with risks of their own. Unexpected data loss can affect anyone at any time, from any cause, so always keep your most important data backed up using cloud storage or additional external drives.