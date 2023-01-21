The NVIDIA RTX 40 series of graphics cards consist of the RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4080, and RTX 4090, but we're maybe going to see an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Ti. Nothing official has come out from NVIDIA, but already we're seeing potential specs posted online and the question remains: Will there be an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Ti?

Will the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Ti be released?

We fully expect NVIDIA to release the GeForce RTX 4080 Ti to be released by the company to accompany the rest of the RTX 40 series. Whether this will become reality depends on the company and how it's able to position the Ti version of the already released NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080. The second RTX 4080 release didn't go as planned and was canceled, so anything could happen.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is the current best GPU, but not everyone can afford the incredibly high price tag. The RTX 4080 Ti could offer a little better 4K performance without costing a small fortune.

What are the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Ti specs?

NVIDIA hasn't released any details about the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Ti. What we would expect if one was to be announced, is for it to be a slightly more powerful version of the existing RTX 4080. TechPowerUp has the GPU listed in its database, compiling data from sources. We're going to compare the specs against the RTX 4080 below. Note that the RTX 4080 Ti specs have not been confirmed and could change.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Ti Architecture Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace Process 4 nm 4 nm Transistors 45.9 billion 76.3 billion Compute Units 76 110 Ray Accelerators 76 110 Stream Processors 9,728 14,080 Base Clock Speed 2,205 MHz 2,100 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,505 MHz 2,400 MHz Memory Capacity 16 GB GDDR6X 20 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 320-bit Memory Bandwidth 716.8 GB/s 848 GB/s Power Draw 320W 400W Price $1,199 $1,299?

Should these specs become reality, the price tag could be slightly higher than $1,299, especially if NVIDIA looks to bump the memory, clocks, as well as a few of the core counts. That's quite the bump and should provide a small boost in performance.

Should you buy the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Ti?

If you're a die-hard NVIDIA fan, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Ti would sound like a promising GPU since it would allow one to enjoy slightly better performance than the RTX 4080 without spending a lot of cash on the RTX 4090. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is largely overkill for most PC builds unless you're also going to utilize the card for creative work.

We'd recommend checking out the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which should be about the same as the RTX 4080 Ti performance-wise but will likely cost considerably less. The RTX 4080 has an MSRP of $1,199, meaning we could see a price tag of $1,299 or higher for the RTX 4080 Ti, should one be announced. The flagship AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX comes in at $999.