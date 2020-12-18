Win a PS5 and Xbox X Series with this giveaway and support a great charity

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox X Series have made headlines this holiday season, and rightly so. However, unprecedented processing power comes with a hefty price tag.

If you are still waiting to upgrade, you might want to enter the Ultimate Gaming Giveaway. One lucky winner will walk away with both consoles and a huge pile of gaming gear, worth $5,000. To enter, you simply donate to charity.

As every gamer knows, the PS5 and Xbox X Series are the most powerful consoles ever made. The winner of this giveaway will enjoy titles like Watch Dogs: Legion, Gran Turismo 7, Cyberpunk 2077, Gear Tactics, and many more at smooth 4K resolution.

Of course, you need a decent TV for that — so the prize includes a Sony X900H 65” 4K Smart LED TV.

You also get a Secretlab TITAN Gaming Chair, a Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset, and a Corsair Optical Gaming Keyboard. Plus, you get five years of online multiplayer with PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

For your chance to win this epic prize, you are asked to donate to the Playing For Change Foundation.

This non-profit organization uses music education to enrich the lives of kids around the world and provide jobs for talented musicians.

Donating $10 gets you 100 entries for the giveaway, and $15 gives you 150 entries. The more you donate, the better your chances of winning. Enter now to be in the running!