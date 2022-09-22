Win a V25, V25 Pro, and much more from vivo!

XDA is teaming up with vivo yet again to give you a chance to win one of several amazing prizes including a vivo V25 and V25 Pro!

The recently launched vivo V25 series brings you powerful performance, a superb camera, and a unique and captivating, color-changing design. Excited yet? We certainly were back when we previewed the vivo V25 and V25 Pro last month!

In this giveaway, you can win the new vivo V25, V25 Pro, and a host of other goodies from vivo. Enter below for your chance to win one of the following main prizes:

1x vivo V25 Pro

1x vivo V25

Want even more? Sure, let’s sweeten the deal! Join the mini-game by scanning the QR code below with your mobile phone, and then upload a custom picture onto Facebook. The 15 Facebook submissions with the most likes + comments + shares will win a pair of vivo TWS Air!

We thank vivo for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.