Share your New Year’s Resolution and Win an OPPO Reno5 [Open to all Countries]

Want a new phone to start off the new year? 2020 has been a crazy year, but now it’s your chance to get a new year’s resolution going. In order to celebrate the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, OPPO ColorOS is giving away a Reno5. The OPPO Reno5 is the first phone to run ColorOS 11.1, which features the popular customizable AOD.

The AOD custom pattern engine lets each user create their own personal aesthetics. Use brushes, shapes, and colors to create designs that will live on your AOD. Creating these designs are as easy as dragging your finger across the display of your OPPO Reno5. This is just part of the highly customizable experience that you’ll find across ColorOS 11.

The OPPO Reno5 has many new features made possible by ColorOS. Use the 3-finger translate to translate any text on your screen. Use gamer mode to take advantage of better game performance, game capture, adjustable touch features, and more. Then customize your dark mode experience to add further personalization to your phone.

To enter for your chance to win this awesome new phone, use the form below.

Win an OPPO Reno5!

