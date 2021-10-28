Win Free Gifts with the HUAWEI Carnival Event

If you own a HUAWEI phone, you have the opportunity to participate in the exciting HUAWEI Carnival event. This event will give users the chance to win some great prizes like the HUAWEI nova 9. To join, all you need is the My HUAWEI app. You’ll also find many different sideline activities and ways to win multiple prizes! Follow the instructions below to get started.

HUAWEI Carnival 2021

My HUAWEI App

Once you have updated to the latest version of the My HUAWEI app, you’ll be able to see the Carnival event from the homepage activity banner. Select the event and you’ll be able to see the activity rules. The first steps of the event are simple. You will join the event and begin the activity called Unboxing Challenge.

This challenge will let you create a challenge link that you can share with your friends on social media. The more friends that click your link, the closer you get to unboxing a gift.

You will need to collect five friends to click on your link so that you can open your first box. After you’ve collected your first prize, a link will be generated and you can start the process again. This will allow you to collect multiple boxes, and increase your chances of winning something big.

In addition to the main Unboxing Challenge, you can find sideline activities that have even more prizes to win. The Check-in Task, Puzzle Challenge, and NEXT-IMAGE challenge are all available in the My HUAWEI app.

We thank HUAWEI for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.