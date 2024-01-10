Key Takeaways Nvidia is offering gamers a chance to win a special RTX 4080 Super Founders Edition graphics card, signed by the company's CEO Jensen Huang.

The new RTX 40 Super lineup offers improved performance at reduced prices compared to the standard RTX 40-series cards, making them potential top gaming GPUs in the market this year.

The RTX 4080 Super comes with notable performance upgrades, including more CUDA cores compared to the regular 4080.

Nvidia is offering gamers a chance to win a special RTX 4080 Super Founders Edition graphics card, signed by the company's CEO Jensen Huang. The company announced its RTX 40-series Super cards at CES 2024 earlier this week, offering improved performance at reduced prices compared to the standard RTX 40-series cards. The refreshed lineup includes the RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super, and 4070 Super, all of which could find their way to the list of the best gaming GPUs in the market this year.

With the new RTX 40 Super lineup slated for release on January 31, Nvidia has announced a giveaway that will see the company present one lucky winner with a special RTX 4080 Super Founders Edition graphics card, personally signed by Jensen Huang, the company's co-founder and CEO. To take part in the giveaway, all you have to do is to "like" the company's giveaway announcement post on X (formerly Twitter) and comment using the hashtag #RTXSUPER. Those who live in Vegas or are visiting Sin City to attend CES, can also head over to the company's partner booths at the show to enter the contest.

Nvidia has priced the 4080 Super at $999 in the US, but it's likely to cost higher in the real world. Given the premium pricing of the new card, getting one for free will be a big deal for whoever gets lucky with the giveaway. That said, it will be a collector's item thanks to Huang's signature, meaning it could command a nice premium on eBay.

The RTX 4080 Super comes with notable performance upgrades over the standard RTX 4080, sporting 10,240 CUDA cores compared to the 9,278 CUDA cores in the older model. It offers 52 Shader TFLOPS and 121 RT TFLOPS of performance, compared to 49 Shader TFLOPS and 113 RT TFLOPS of the regular 4080. The 4080 Super is based on the Ada Lovelace architecture like the rest of the RTX 40-series, and offers 1.7 times faster image generation when compared to the RTX 3080 Ti in Stable Diffusion, and 1.5 times faster video generation in Stable Video Diffusion.