There are a few aspects of Windows 11 that have never really resonated with users all that much, and in response that, multiple third-party apps have appeared to allow you to customize certain Windows behaviors. Windhawk and ExplorerPatcher are two such apps, but they're vastly different — aside from the price, at least.

These two apps are free, but they take radically different approaches to Windows customization, with one offering a more scoped set of features, while the other has a more open-ended approach. Let's take a closer look at what they offer so you can choose the right one for you.

Windhawk has dozens of mods

All powered by the community