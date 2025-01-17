The best laptops use Windows as their standard operating system because of its stability, universal compatibility, and impressive overall ability. However, there’s always room for improvement, and customization apps like PowerToys and Windhawk are popular because they enhance functionality and allow users to personalize their experience.

Both are free and offer a variety of custom mods, but they approach their business differently. Windhawk is excellent for tweaking your Windows desktop, and PowerToys includes handy features to maximize productivity. In this post, I’ll compare them to see what they offer and determine which has the best interface, security, and other features.

Interface

Night and day

Windhawk's basic, all-black interface with a simple grid layout is a breath of fresh air compared to apps with overwhelming, cluttered home screens and brightly colored icons.

Using Windhawk is as simple as scrolling through the extensive mod list and clicking on the details of each one you’d like to add. You can then click on install to add it to your system. After that, all the mod settings will be easily accessible in its interface, and you can play around with them to see what works best for you. Every mod you install will appear on the home screen, and you can use a handy slider to enable or disable them at any time.

The PowerToys interface matches Windows with similarly styled icons and fonts. The welcome window offers a short introduction to the app and includes the modules list on the left side. Clicking on a module from the list opens its description and displays its quick-access keyboard shortcuts and instructions.

The modules you enable will appear on the Dashboard with sliders to enable or disable them. The enabled modules appear together at the top of the dashboard, and the disabled ones are grouped at the bottom for easier navigation.

Modules

Quantity and quality

Close

Windhawk features countless user-created mods. The massive variety includes mainstream and niche options, so there’s something for everyone. Modules like Per-app Language Preferences and Disable Taskbar Thumbnails will appeal to the masses. Others, like Flight Simulator window, focus helper and Enable VMPlayer’s VNC, are targeted toward a smaller group of enthusiasts.

One of the best things about Windhawk is that every mod displays the number of users and a rating to give you an idea of its performance. You can then make an informed decision about whether it’s for you or not.

PowerToys has 26 modules organized into five groups, making them easier to find and use. The groups are System Tools, Windowing and Layouts, Input and Output, File Management, and Advanced. There are no ratings or user numbers to indicate their popularity or performance, but you can rest assured that they all function well and boost productivity.

PowerToys has fewer modules than Windhawk, but they are more focused, with each offering practical upgrades to appeal to most users. Modules like Color Picker and Image Resizer become indispensable once you start using them, and you’ll wonder why they weren’t standard Windows features in the first place.

Security

Safety is critical to performance