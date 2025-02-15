Customizing Windows is something we all get the urge to do at some point. It's completely understandable, since the way Windows 11 does things can get long in the tooth after a while. Thankfully, there's no shortage of apps that can customize all aspects of the Windows experience, and two prominent picks are Windhawk and Rainmeter.

These two apps share some common goals and approaches, but at the end of the day, they're very different in a number of ways. So, when it comes time to choose between them, which way should you go? Let's take a closer look.

What are Windhawk and Rainmeter?

Two Windows customization platforms, powered by the community

At their core, Windhawk and Rainmeter have one fundamental similarity that's paramount to both of them: they're mostly driven by the community. Neither Windhawk nor Rainmeter offer much customization by themselves; instead, they're platforms for community creations (called Mods in Windhawk and Skins in Rainmeter). It's the community that determines how powerful these two apps are, because they're the ones who create all the actual modifications you can apply to your system.

The big benefits of an approach like this are that the communities for these apps will likely never die out, so you'll always find new and updated modifications for your system. Plus, since development efforts aren't focused on a single team, new things can pop up all the time and not be limited by the vision of a specific person or group. These mods can do all sorts of things, from modifying the Start menu and taskbar to creating completely new UI elements.

All the mods for Windhawk are open-source, so you can easily verify and modify the code if you want to. This is the first big distinction from Rainmeter, where developers can kind of choose how to share their skins, which aren't always as transparent (though most of the time you can edit the configuration files anyway).

Ease of use

Windhawk wins here