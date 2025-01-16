Summary Windows 11 adds an Administrator Protection toggle in the Canary branch.

The feature requires Windows Hello verification to access administrator privileges.

Helps prevent malware and unauthorized access to sensitive files.

After Microsoft thawed off from the Christmas period, the company is back to releasing patches for its operating systems. This week, the Windows 11 Canary branch is getting an update, and there's an interesting feature within the patch notes that seems like it'll make it easier to protect your operating system from external threats.

The Windows 11 Canary branch adds a new administrator protection toggle

As announced on the Windows Insider blog, the newest Windows 11 Canary build is now here. It comes with a smattering of features and fixes, but the spotlight is a brand-new toggle in the Settings panel. In the "Account protection" section, right at the bottom, is a new option called "Administrator protection," which allows users to toggle it on without requesting for someone with admin privileges.

If this is the first time you've heard of it, here's how Microsoft describes it:

Administrator protection requires that a user verify their identity with Windows Hello integrated authentication before allowing any action that requires administrator privileges. These actions include installing software, changing system settings like the time or the registry, and accessing sensitive data.

While it's a good feature for keeping someone from accidentally messing with files that they really shouldn't be toying with, it's also a great way to keep malware from infecting your system. If it tries, it triggers a verification popup, which you can then decline while you work out what caused the infection.

It's also worth noting that if you download this patch on a Copilot+ PC, you'll get an 0xd0000225 error message that reads, "Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available." Don't worry; Microsoft is aware of the issue, and you can fix it by re-creating your PIN. And if you're not sure how to get the Canary branch, check out our piece on exploring the Windows Insider builds.