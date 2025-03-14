Windows comes with a built-in feature for managing multiple windows called Snap. Originally introduced in Windows 7 as Aero Snap, it allowed users to snap two windows side by side. In Windows 10, it was upgraded to support snapping up to four windows in quarters instead of just two in halves. Windows 11 further improved it with features like Snap Layouts and Snap Groups.

But if you need more multitasking power, automation, or advanced tiling, the built-in tool might not cut it. There are plenty of third-party options that do a better job, especially if you’re the kind of Windows geek or all-around PC productivity power user who loves having full control.