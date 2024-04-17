Key Takeaways Tons of theme options for Windows customization with WindowBlinds 11, but some UI elements remain unaffected.

Customizing Windows has always been Stardock's specialty, and WindowBlinds has long been one of the best apps to do just that. WindowBlinds allows you to radically change the way Windows looks, from the Start menu, to the taskbar, to the app windows.

WindowBlinds 11 is the latest version of the app, designed for Windows 11, and while it's still really cool. But the constant changes to Windows and the fact that some apps use custom UIs sort of break the illusion and make this app a little less appealing.

Pricing and availability

WindowBlinds has been around for over two decades, but WindowBlinds 11 was released back in 2022, targeting Windows 10 and 11.

You can buy WindowBlinds 11 for $20 in a standalone release directly from Stardock, or get it as part of the ObjectDesktop subscription, including a lot of other customization apps like Start11 and Fences 5. It's also on Steam, though it costs $30 there.

What I like

There are a ton of customization options

WindowBlinds is a very straightforward app. It gives you themes you can apply to your Windows 11 desktop. Essentially, the themes will apply to the taskbar, Start menu, app windows, and OS dialogs and windows, like File Explorer, Control Panel, or Device Manager.

The cool thing about WindowBlinds themes is just how far they can go in terms of changing how your PC looks. WindowBlinds themes can include custom window control buttons (like close and minimize), colors and gradients, and even all kinds of textures for the Start menu and window frames. There are some really fun designs available that can make your PC feel truly unique.

The best part about all of this is just how many themes there are. WindowBlinds includes a built-in theme store, though you can also go to WinCustomize to get hundreds of themes that can be applied to your desktop. There's so much choice with some truly cool designs (and many not-so-great ones) from the community, so you can explore to your heart's content and make Windows as hideous or beautiful as you want.

WindowBlinds also gives you some extra options so you can change the theme's colors and how they are applied, as well as transparency settings for UI elements to get just the right look. There's a lot to like here.

It integrates with Start11

What makes WindowBlinds extra cool is that it also integrates with other Stardock apps, so many of them can pull theming elements from WindowBlinds skins. The best example is probably Start11, which can really make the theme you apply much more interesting since the Start menu looks completely different with these themes.

Considering all of Stardocks's apps are paid, and WindowBlinds is particularly pricy, seeing this integration is great.

What I don't like

It's just not the same with Windows 11