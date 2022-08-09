Microsoft rolls out Windows 10 build 19044.1889 with fix for printing issues

It’s once again the second Tuesday of the month, which means it’s time for Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday, when all supported versions of Windows get cumulative updates to improve security and fix some issues. Windows 10 is included among these versions, with versions 21H1 and 21H2, particularly, being supported for anyone still running them. For those users, Windows 10 build 19044.1889 (or 19043.1889) is rolling out now.

The update itself is labeled as KB5016616, and you can download it manually here. As per usual, this update is mandatory and it will be installed automatically at some point if you don’t choose to do it yourself. It includes all the changes from last month’s optional cumulative update, such as the ability to receive priority notifications when focus assist is enabled. In addition, Microsoft highlights the following changes in this update, including a fix for an issue where printing might not work properly:

Addresses an issue that might cause the Local Security Authority Server Service (LSASS) to leak tokens. This issue affects devices that have installed Windows updates dated June 14, 2022 or later. This issue occurs when the device performs a specific form of service for user (S4U) in a non-Trusted Computing Base (TCB) Windows service that runs as Network Service.

Addresses an issue that creates a duplicate print queue. This causes the original print queue to lose functionality.

Addresses a known issue that might prevent the Input Indicator and Language Bar from displaying in the notification area. This issue affects devices that have more than one language installed.

While only Windows 10 version 21H1 and 21H2 are still supported for Home and Pro editions, Windows 10 version 20H2 is also still supported if you have an Enterprise or Education SKU. Windows 10 version 20H2 receives the exact same updates as the two versions after it, so the changelog for build 19044.1889 still applies to those users.

There are other versions of Windows 10 that are also still supported in certain scenarios. Specifically, Windows 10 version 1809, 1607, and 1507 are still supported for customers in the Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC). If you’re one of those users, you can find the latest updates in the table below.

Windows 10 version Build number KB article Download link Supported editions 1809 17763.3287 KB5016623 Update Catalog LTSC 1607 14393.5291 KB5016622 Update Catalog LTSB 1507 10240.19387 KB5016639 Update Catalog LTSB

Again, these are mandatory updates, so if your PC is supported, they’ll be installed automatically in the next few days, though you can delay them. Installing them manually gives you a more control over when your computer will restart to install updates, plus they generally include important fixes, so you may want to do it as soon as possible.