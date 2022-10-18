The Windows 10 2022 update is rolling out, but Microsoft still hasn’t said what’s new

If your PC is unable to upgrade to the latest Windows 11 release, and you’re still one of the many people running Windows 10, you have a new version of Windows 10 to download today. That’s because Microsoft has just announced the rollout of the Windows 10 2022 Update. However, the company has still not detailed what’s new in the release.

As with previous releases, Microsoft says that the new Windows 10 2022 Update (which is also known as Windows 10, version 22H2) will be rolling out using their servicing technology. It is available via Windows Update for anyone who already has a PC running Windows 10 version 20H2 or later. Just head to Settings, Update and Security, Windows Update and check for updates, then choose Download and install. The update should install like a regular security update, without taking too long.

In a blog post announcing Windows 10 2022, Microsoft mentioned that this is a “scoped and streamlined” update. It also mentioned that this update shows its commitment to customers who are still using Windows 10. Unlike the October feature drop update for Windows 11, which brings tabs in the File Explorer, Microsoft didn’t go into details about what’s new in this release. This is not too surprising, however, as the previous Windows 10 21H2 update was also scoped with smaller IT and business-centric features.

If you’re wondering about support, Microsoft says that this latest release will get 18 months of servicing on Pro and Home editions. Windows 10 Enterprise and Education will get 30 months of support. In general, Microsoft has also said it is committed to supporting Windows 10 through 2025. Microsoft will be sharing more information on the update experience on the Windows release website, as well as on Twitter.

Microsoft has also updated its Windows 10 download website with the Windows 10 2022 Update. For you technical folks, the build number for the ISO file on this website will be 19045.2006.220908-0225.22h2_release_svc_refres.

Source: Microsoft