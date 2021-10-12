Microsoft releases Windows 10 build 19043.1288 – here’s what’s new

Today is the second Tuesday of October, and that means it’s time for Microsoft to release its usual set of cumulative updates on an occasion known as Patch Tuesday. This is the first patch Tuesday since Windows 11 launched last week, and there are a ton of fixes for the new operating system. But Windows 10 is still alive and kicking, and today, all supported versions are also getting updates. Windows 10 build 19043.1288 is rolling out to users running version 21H1 of the OS, but older versions are getting updates as well.

This is actually much simpler than it used to be because Windows 10 version 21H1, 20H2, and 2004 are all using the same basic build, and they all get the same exact updates. In fact, even Windows 10 version 21H2, which is available to some users, also gets the same updates. Essentially, you’ll be seeing Windows 10 build numbers 19043.1288, 19042.1288, or 19041.1288 depending on your Windows 10 version.

The update itself is labeled as KB5006670, and you can download it manually here. Regardless of what version you currently have, the changelog for this update is the same, and it’s a very generic one. The single highlight in the changelog is as follows:

Updates security for your Windows operating system.

Microsoft then explains in more detail:

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

As for known issues, there isn’t a whole lot that’s new, only some things you may have already noticed in previous updates. You can check them below if you’re interested:

Known issues in Windows 10 build 19043.1288 Symptom Workaround Devices with Windows installations created from custom offline media or custom ISO image might have Microsoft Edge Legacy removed by this update, but not automatically replaced by the new Microsoft Edge. This issue is only encountered when custom offline media or ISO images are created by slipstreaming this update into the image without having first installed the standalone servicing stack update (SSU) released March 29, 2021 or later. Note Devices that connect directly to Windows Update to receive updates are not affected. This includes devices using Windows Update for Business. Any device connecting to Windows Update should always receive the latest versions of the SSU and latest cumulative update (LCU) without any extra steps. To avoid this issue, be sure to first slipstream the SSU released March 29, 2021 or later into the custom offline media or ISO image before slipstreaming the LCU. To do this with the combined SSU and LCU packages now used for Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows 10, version 2004, you will need to extract the SSU from the combined package. Use the following steps to extract the using SSU: Extract the cab from the msu via this command line (using the package for KB5000842 as an example): expand Windows10.0-KB5000842-x64.msu /f:Windows10.0-KB5000842-x64.cab <destination path> Extract the SSU from the previously extracted cab via this command line: expand Windows10.0-KB5000842-x64.cab /f:* <destination path> You will then have the SSU cab, in this example named SSU-19041.903-x64.cab. Slipstream this file into your offline image first, then the LCU. If you have already encountered this issue by installing the OS using affected custom media, you can mitigate it by directly installing the new Microsoft Edge. If you need to broadly deploy the new Microsoft Edge for business, see Download and deploy Microsoft Edge for business. After installing the June 21, 2021 (KB5003690) update, some devices cannot install new updates, such as the July 6, 2021 (KB5004945) or later updates. You will receive the error message, “PSFX_E_MATCHING_BINARY_MISSING”. For more information and a workaround, see KB5005322.

While Windows 10 versions 21H1, 20H2, and 2004 are the only ones supported for the majority of users, older versions of Windows 10 are also still supported in specific instances. As such, all of these versions are getting updates today, too. You can check the table below to find the changelog and download links for each update released today.

As usual, these updates are mandatory, and they’ll be installed on your PC automatically sooner or later. You may want to plan so you can have more control over when the updates happen. It’s worth noting that Windows 10 version 2004 is reaching its end-of-support date before the end of the year, with its last update planned for December. After that point, if you haven’t yet, you’ll want to upgrade to one of the newer versions or Windows 11 to keep getting security updates.