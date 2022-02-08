Microsoft rolls out Windows 10 build 19044.1526 – here’s what’s new

As we hit the second Tuesday of the month, Microsoft is once again rolling out updates to every supported version of Windows. That, of course, includes Windows 11, but also a handful of Windows 10 versions that are still supported for the foreseeable future. Most notable Windows 10 versions 21H2, 21H1, and 20H2 are getting updated to build 19044.1526, 19023.1526, and 19042.1526, respectively.

These versions of Windows 10 all have the same bits, so they all get the same update, which is labeled KB5010342. If you’re interested, you can download it manually here. There isn’t much that’s specifically new to Windows 10 build 19044.1526 (and related builds) with only a small fix being mentioned:

Addresses an issue that causes a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) modify operation to fail if the operation contains the SamAccountName and UserAccountControl attributes. The error message is, “Error: 0x20EF. The directory service encountered an unknown failure”.

However, this update does also include a handful of changes that were in the optional update for January. That includes a reminder for those still using Internet Explorer 11 that it will soon be retired, being replaced by IE mode in the new Microsoft Edge browser. You can check out the full list of fixes included in that update below:

Fixes for Windows 10 version 21H2, 21H1, and 20H2 ​​​​​​Adds a reminder to Internet Explorer 11 that notifies you about its upcoming retirement.

Updates an issue that might sometimes cause Japanese Microsoft Office applications stop working when you use the new Japanese Input Method Editor (IME).

Updates an issue that stops printing or prints the wrong output when you print using USB on Windows 10, version 2004 or later.

Updates an issue that causes applications to stop working when you type text using the Chinese IME.

Updates an issue that prevents certain surround sound audio from playing in Microsoft Edge.

Adds a new feature that provides direct access to select your Microsoft Edge profiles from news and interests. You can also go to Microsoft Edge directly from news and interests in the same corresponding profile.

Adds a new feature called Sync Your Settings for users who are migrating to Windows 11, original release. You’ll use Sync Your Settings to automatically back up a list of your applications to your Microsoft Account. Then, you can quickly restore those application on a Windows 11, original release device. This new feature that will deploy over the coming weeks.

Updates an issue that causes functioning Bluetooth devices to stop working when you attempt to connect to a non-functioning Bluetooth device.

Updates daylight savings time to start in February 2022 instead of March 2022 in Jordan.

Updates the phone number for Windows Activation for locales that have the wrong phone number.

While Windows 10 versions 21H2, 21H1, and 20H2 are the only ones supported for general consumers, there are some older versions of Windows 10 that are only supported in business settings. Those are all getting updated as well, and you can find more information about those updates using the table below:

You can download any of today’s updates manually, but because they’re mandatory, they’ll eventually install by themselves. That’s always the case with Patch Tuesday updates, and we’d recommend installing them if you want to have the best experience – though it’s not all that uncommon for new updates to also have some problems.