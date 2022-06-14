Windows 10 build 19044.1766 is rolling out – here’s what’s new

Time keeps flying us by and we’re nearly halfway through the year. We’re also roughly halfway through the month of June, and with it being the second Tuesday of the month, that means it’s time for Patch Tuesday, when Microsoft rolls out updates to all supported versions of Windows. If you have a Home or Pro license, that only includes Windows 10 versions 21H1 and 21H2, which are being updated to build 19044.1766 and 19043.1766, respectively.

This new build comes via an update labeled KB5014699, which you can download manually here. As per usual with Microsoft over the past few months, there isn’t much of a changelog for this update, but there is one item in the changelog:

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Addresses an elevation of privilege (EOP) vulnerability under CVE-2022-30154 for the Microsoft File Server Shadow Copy Agent Service. To become protected and functional, you must install the June 14, 2022 or later Windows update on both the application server and the file server. The application server runs the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS)-aware application that stores data on the remote Server Message Block 3.0 (or higher) shares on a file server. The file server hosts the file shares. If you don’t install the update on both machine roles, backup operations carried out by applications, which previously worked, might fail. For such failure scenarios, the Microsoft File Server Shadow Copy Agent Service will log FileShareShadowCopyAgent event 1013 on the file server. For more information, see KB5015527.

However, this update also includes the changes in the preview update (KB5014023) that was rolled out last month, which does have a big changelog. That one includes a ton of fixes, including certain instances where Excel or Outlook might not open, as well as one where copying files might be slower than expected.

While Windows 10 versions 21H2 and 21H1 are the only ones supported for Home and Pro editions, users in specific enterprise and education environments are still receiving updates for older versions of Windows 10. That includes Windows 10 version 20H2, which received its last update for Home and Pro users in May. However, because this version of Windows 10 is nearly identical to the ones above, the update is also exactly the same, and you can see the changelog and download links above.

Aside from that, some older versions of Windows 10 are still supported, but only in the Long-Term Servicing Channel or Long-Term Servicing Branch. Windows 10 version 1909 is no longer supported, so the updates available this month are as follows:

Windows 10 version Build number KB article Download link Supported editions 1809 17763.2928 KB5014692 Update Catalog LTSC 1607 14393.5192 KB5014702 Update Catalog LTSB 1507 10240.19325 KB5014710 Update Catalog LTSB

As per usual, if you don’t want to download these updates manually, they will eventually install automatically. Installing them manually can help prevent unexpected disruptions, though, so it might be preferable if you don’t want your PC to restart when you’re trying to work.