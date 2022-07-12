Windows 10 build 19044.1826 is now rolling out – here’s what’s new

We may be in the midst of Amazon Prime Day, but over at Microsoft, it’s also Patch Tuesday. That means every supported version of Windows is getting updates today, and that includes various versions of Windows 10, depending on your license. For general consumers on Home and Pro editions, only Windows 10 versions 21H1 and 21H2 are supported, and they’re getting updated to build 19043.1826 and 19044.1826, respectively. These updates are virtually identical, because the only difference between version 21H1 and 21H2 is an enablement package that turns some additional features on.

The update is labeled as KB5015807, and you can download it manually here. Microsoft only highlights general security fixes for this update, and the full changelog only has one item:

Addresses an issue that redirects the PowerShell command output so that transcript logs do not contain any output of the command. Consequently, the decrypted password is lost.

While there isn’t a whole lot in this Windows 10 build 19044.1826 (and related updates), it’s worth noting that this update also includes all the changes rolled out in last month’s optional update (KB5014666), which includes a lot more fixes.

For enterprise users, a few more versions of Windows are supported. For starters, if you-re using a Windows 10 Enterprise or Education SKU, version 20H2 is still supported. However, it’s receiving the exact same update listed above, because this is another version that’s essentially just an enablement package.

Older versions of Windows are only supported in the Long-Term Servicing Branch and Long-Term Servicing Channel. If you’re interested in learning about those, you can check out the table below to see what’s new in each of the updates depending on the version you have.

Windows 10 version Build number KB article Download link Supported editions 1809 17763.3165 KB5015811 Update Catalog LTSC 1607 14393.5246 KB5015808 Update Catalog LTSB 1507 10240.19360 KB5015832 Update Catalog LTSB

You can use the links throughout this article to download the updates manually, but they’ll eventually be installed automatically if you don’t do anything. Patch Tuesday updates are mandatory, and while it’s possible to delay them, they have to be installed at some point. Some versions of Windows 10 will also receive optional updates in the second half of the month.