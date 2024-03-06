Key Takeaways Windows 10's end-of-life date is nearing; Microsoft insists on users upgrading to Windows 11 for continued security updates.

Microsoft faces a challenge getting users to switch to Windows 11 despite a plethora of new AI features in the pipeline.

The strict hardware requirements for Windows 11, such as TPM 2.0 support, may be deterring users from making the transition.

Windows 10 doesn't have a whole lot of time to live. Once its end-of-life date arrives on October 14, 2025, Microsoft will stop developing and distributing security patches for the operating system. After that, it's going to be risky to use a Windows 10 device online due to the potential security loopholes that Microsoft won't work to fix.

Microsoft's ideal solution is for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11, which will continue to receive security updates long after Windows 10 falls out of support. However, the company has a stagnation issue, as the number of users on Windows 10 is more than double that of Windows 11.

Microsoft has issues getting people off of Windows 10

As reported by Windows Central, the stats were based on recent data from the StatCounter website. StatCounter keeps tabs on what operating system people use on their PCs, and while it's not a perfect summary, it's the best available option for people without insider data.

The statistics aren't great for Microsoft. At the time of writing, 67.26% of users are using Windows 10. This is a stark contrast to Windows 11's user base, which sits at 28.16%. Even more worrying is how this trend is moving at a snail's pace; about 6% of Windows 10's users have migrated to Windows 11 in the space of a year.

This is a major issue for Microsoft, as it's in the middle of revolutionizing Windows 11 with a ton of AI-based features that will take advantage of the wave of new AI PCs. It was originally rumored that these would appear in a new operation system called "Windows 12," but instead, it seems Microsoft will opt for a revamp of its existing system. This revamp will put a lot of focus on AI and Microsoft Copilot, and the Redmond giant will likely use this as its stepping stone into becoming a major leader in AI-based operating systems.

The problem is that if Microsoft can't get people to migrate, the impact of this revamp will be dampened considerably. And if Microsoft is financially banking on people subscribing to Copilot Pro as a revenue stream, its expectations may fall short of reality as people stick with Windows 10.

Why people aren't making the jump to Windows 11

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE running Windows 11 SE

If Microsoft wants people to upgrade to Windows 11 and enjoy the new AI features it has planned, it has to fight the main reasons why people are sticking with Windows 10, even when its end-of-life date is fast approaching. As you might imagine, there is no silver-bullet solution, as there are multitudes of reasons why people haven't upgraded yet.

One potential reason is how hard Microsoft has made it to upgrade a Windows 10 machine to Windows 11. Not that the process itself is difficult; if your PC is capable of upgrading to Windows 11, Microsoft is keen to advertise to and aid anyone who wishes to make the jump, and has put a lot of work into making it as painless as possible. However, the main problem is, what if the PC isn't capable?

Windows 11 has a strict hardware requirement. The computer's processor must support TPM 2.0, else Microsoft won't allow you to upgrade to Windows 11. This means that perfectly functional and capable hardware is being deemed "not modern enough" to run the operating system. Microsoft likely expected people to respond to this news by either upgrading their processor or purchasing a new PC, but it seems that the draw of Windows 11 hasn't been strong enough to convince people to shell out money.

With people continuing to use Windows 10 despite its impending doom, Microsoft has a tough decision ahead of it. Does it work to allow people to upgrade to Windows 11 without TPM 2.0 support, or does it leave the Windows 10 user base alone and allow the threat of absent security patches to encourage people to make the jump? We'll have to wait and see.