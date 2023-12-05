Key Takeaways Microsoft is offering Extended Security Updates for Windows 10 after the October 14, 2025, end-of-support date, allowing users to continue using the operating system securely.

The Extended Security Updates program will require a yearly subscription, renewable for three years, but it only covers critical security updates, not new features.

Unlike the Windows 7 program, Microsoft is extending the Windows 10 Extended Security Updates program to general consumers, not just enterprises, which is significant given the large user base of Windows 10.

Microsoft is pushing some life back into Windows 10 for organizations and individuals. Though the October 14, 2025, end-of-support date on the operating system isn't changing, Microsoft just announced it will now be offering Extended Security Updates for Windows 10 after that date. This gives those who might not be able to upgrade to Windows 11 or buy new Windows 11-powered devices (but also have some spare change) the chance to keep using the operating system securely.

Pricing for the Extended Security Updates for Windows 10 was not announced and will be coming at a later date, but Microsoft says that you'll be able to purchase a yearly subscription to get security updates. A yearly commitment will be renewable for three years, pushing things into 2028. Of course, just like with the Windows 7 Extended Security Update Program, this program only covers critical security updates, coming monthly. It's not something that will get you any new features, and Microsoft is still "strongly recommending" you to move to Windows 11. Technical support beyond the Extended Security Updates will also not be available.

Unlike Windows 7, though, Microsoft is extending this Windows 10 Extended Security Updates program to general consumers, not just enterprises. The company mentions this on the Lifecycle FAQ page. When you consider that Windows 10 has 1 billion users and Windows 11 nearly half that at 400 million, this is huge, as more people will be able to use Windows securely.

The Extended Security Updates program for Windows 10 comes because the company understands that not everyone can replace Windows 10 devices before October 2025, which is now just two years away. Windows 10 version 22H2 will still be the final version of Windows 10, and the Windows 10 IoT Enterprise Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise will continue to receive updates based on their specific lifecycles.

Microsoft has shown some renewed interest in Windows 10. The company ported over Windows 11's Copilot feature to Windows 10, and also a backup and restore app, too.